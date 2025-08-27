  • home icon
  • Olympics
  "I can help Noah Lyles do it" - Letsile Tebogo ready to push American's bid at Zurich Diamond League Final

“I can help Noah Lyles do it" - Letsile Tebogo ready to push American’s bid at Zurich Diamond League Final

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Aug 27, 2025 15:47 GMT
Noah Lyles (L) and Letsile Tebogo (R). PHOTO: Getty Images
Noah Lyles (L) and Letsile Tebogo (R). PHOTO: Getty Images

Letsile Tebogo shared his readiness to push American rival Noah Lyles as the latter expressed his desire to run the fastest-ever 200m time run in rainy conditions at the Zurich Diamond League Final 2025. Both will be competing for the Diamond League trophy when they face each other on August 28, Thursday.

With rain likely to affect the Zurich Diamond League Final, the five-time champion Lyles declared that his goal is to run a fast time despite the unfavorable conditions.

At a pre-event press conference for the Zurich Diamond League Final, Noah Lyles asked the media what the fastest-ever time run in rainy conditions was. Upon hearing it was around 19.60s, he replied that he and his coach, Lance Brauman, had set that as a target for the event.

Meanwhile, his rival Letsile Tebogo, who was also present at the press conference, was asked about his strategy now that he knew the American’s goal. He reacted by saying:

“I mean, I can help him do it"
Other athletes to watch out for who can challenge Lyles and Tebogo in the event include the Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando and Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh, among others.

After defeating Letsile Tebogo in 200m, Noah Lyles opens up on decision to run Monaco Diamond League

Noah Lyles at 2025 Diamond League. Source: Getty
Noah Lyles at 2025 Diamond League. Source: Getty

Noah Lyles opened up on why he chose the Monaco Diamond League 2025 on July 11 for his 200m season opener. While he and his team initially considered racing three meets before the USATF Championships, Lyles revealed they eventually opted for two, skipping the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene. With London already confirmed, he picked Monaco as the stage for his 200m opener.

Following his victory in the 200m at the Monaco meet, he reflected on this decision-making process in a post-race interview, adding (0:09 onwards)

“I mean, we were contemplating three track meets before US championships. It was Eugene, Monaco and London. We already had London on the books, so we had to say, ‘Hey, we got to choose one.’ My coach said he doesn't want me running three races in a row or three weeks in a row. So, I decided to choose Monaco. And we'll just hit Monaco and London right back to each other.”
youtube-cover

In Monaco, he clocked19.88s in the 200m, to finish ahead of Letsile Tebogo, who recorded a time of 19.97s. Notably, this was Lyles’ first meet since running the 400m at the Tom Jones Memorial on April 19. He was listed to compete at the Adidas Atlanta City Games on May 17 but pulled out of the event due to an ankle injury.

