"I can still feel the joy"- Jordan Chiles gets real about feeling happiness about winning bronze medal despite losing it amid bronze medal controversy

Jordan Chiles recently opened up about the happiness she felt after winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, even though the win was short-lived and was followed by a controversy that led to the decision being later revoked. The gymnast is currently competing for the UCLA Bruins.

Ad

Chiles wrapped up her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the team all-around event after she and her team earned a score of 171.296 points. The American also won a bronze medal in the floor exercise; however, it was awarded to another athlete.

The Oregon native initially ended the event in fifth place, but after the US coach, Cecile Landi, filed an inquiry for her difficulty score, the 23-year-old was bumped up to third position, taking Ana Barbosu's place. However, the next day, the Romanian federation made an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, claiming that the appeal made by Landi was four seconds late.

Ad

Trending

The American gymnast was stripped of her medal and shifted back to the fifth position. Barbosu was awarded third place. Months after this heartbreak, Chiles recently made her feelings known about winning the bronze medal in an interview with ESPN, revealing that she still feels the joy she felt while she won the bronze medal.

"I can still feel the joy and happiness I had when I won the bronze medal."

Ad

Jordan Chiles added,

"I was happy that I was able to stand on that podium with Simone and Rebeca because that's a lifelong dream of a little girl. But now, some days I don't get to think that way."

Along with this, she also spoke about the criticism she received after this controversy.

Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known about living her life post the bronze medal controversy

American gymnast, Chiles- Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles made an appearance on 'The Trophy Room with Candace Parker.' During the interview, she spoke about various aspects of their career and life, and amid this, they also spoke about the bronze medal controversy.

Ad

The gymnast expressed her feelings regarding the medal and revealed that she still has it; however, she said that she cannot let that affect her any longer and is currently enjoying life.

"It's still the bronze in my head, it's still the bronze in my heart. I still have the medal, if anybody is asking," said Jordan Chiles. "I still have it, and I can't really continue on my life, with having something so small, but so big in the world, carrying in my heart for the rest of my life. I can't let that happen, so now I'm enjoying life. I'm at UCLA, I'm doing everything that I can. I get to enjoy the support now."

Jordan Chiles delivered an exceptional performance for the UCLA Bruins, having earned a perfect 10.0 on the floor exercise. Along with this, her new book, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams,' became a New York Times bestseller.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback