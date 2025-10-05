“I can’t describe it in words,it’s beautiful" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s husband opens up about faith and preparation behind Olympic gold 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband, Andre Levrone, once expressed pride in seeing his wife make history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by sheer determination, work ethic, and faith in God. McLaughlin-Levrone became the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic titles in the 400m hurdles.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone met through a mutual friend and started talking through DMs. They quickly realized they were compatible, sharing similar intentions and a strong faith in God. Sydney has often spoken about how she met Andre after growing in her faith, feeling that he would help lead her in her spiritual journey.

Andre Levrone, who consistently supports McLaughlin-Levrone at her events, was present at the 2024 Games to cheer her on in person. As the hurdler surged to victory with a world record time, her husband and other family members rejoiced. On the Today Show later, the Olympian's husband lauded her work ethic, taking pride in how hard she worked to achieve such a feat, especially mentioning the moment before the race. (via Christian Post)

"I'm incredibly proud of her. I can't even put it into words. There was just sheer emotion coming through me last night at the race. But, the work ethic that she mentioned; she worked incredibly hard," Andre Levrone said.

He added:

"We're always there, encouraging her practice. … But, yesterday, before the race, just seeing the confidence and the trust and the faith that she had in God, in her work ethic and the plan that her coach had put into place for her, … I can't describe it in words. It's beautiful."

The 26-year-old also anchored the women's 4x400m relay team to victory at the Paris Olympics.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared that her husband brings maturity and wisdom to everything

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has achieved unparalleled success on the track, but none of it would have been possible without the support of her loved ones, especially Andre, who has been a constant presence at her events since 2021. In a conversation with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green on the Ready Set Go podcast, the four-time Olympic gold medalist shared that her husband brings maturity and wisdom in handling situations and even helps the hurdler grow.

"His character complements me so well, and it's truly made the difference in I think my career, just in terms of how I handle so many situations. There's just so much wisdom that he brings to everything and a maturity that I think, him being a few years older than me, and you know being able to pour in has helped me grow as a person, and so it's truly made the difference."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the 400m flat race at the 2025 World Championships, along with several other victories this season.

