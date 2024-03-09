"I had to come to terms with that" - Mikaela Shiffrin opens up on losing chances to win the overall globe after devastating Cortina d'Ampezzo crash

Mikaela Shiffrin had a devastating crash on the slopes of Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on January 26. The crash's impact led to injuries due to which she had to skip the forthcoming events in order to focus on rehab.

Ever since the crash, Shiffrin has been sharing regular updates with her fans on her social media handles. A few days after the crash, she posted a detailed video where she spoke about her road to recovery as well as her next targets. She revealed that she plans to make a comeback on March 9 at the World Cup in Are, Sweden.

Mikaela Shiffrin also gave fans an insight into her recovery journey in a video posted on her official YouTube channel in a continuation of her series "Moving Right Along."

In the video she discussed the aftermath of the crash, its impact and her recovery journey. Furthermore, Shiffrin spoke about how taking a break to recover has had a significant impact on her chances to win the overall globe.

"Not being able to race in Andorra significantly changed my chances for the overall globe and I had to come to terms with that," she said

The globe refers to the big crystal globe that is awarded to skiers who win the overall title. Alpine skiers have to compete in all disciplines and are rewarded with points according to their performance throughout the season.

The skier who finishes the season in mid-march with the most number of points across all disciplines wins it and is named the "Overall Globe Champion."

Mikaela Shiffrin's injuries after the crash

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill Training

Upon crashing while skiing downhill, Mikaela Shiffrin braced herself for a while before getting up and taking support from the safety net. She was then air lifted to a nearby medical centre for examination.

In an update, posted on her Twitter account Mikaela Shiffrin addressed her injuries in detail.

"As I have mentioned, there was no major ligament damage and the structure within the joint of my knee looks good. Basically what we're managing is an MCL sprain, a sprain of the tibial-fibular ligaments, as well as the bone bruise that I already had from earlier this season in Levi. I took a ton of stress to my whole leg and stretched a bunch of things that are continuing to cause pain, although that is improving every day!," she wrote in a detailed twitter post.

