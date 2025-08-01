"I could cry"- USWNT's Trinity Rodman gets overwhelmed with emotions as she launches signature shoe with multi-billion dollar brand

Trinity Rodman recently shared an emotional message as her sponsor, Adidas, unveiled a new version of a shoe. The billion-dollar company released the F50 Sparkfusion Rodman on Thursday, July 31, 2025.Rodman was involved in testing the shoe, which is designed specifically for women. The shoe features a vibrant pink and blue design. With the pearly white base, the shoes reflect Rodman's love for clean white boots. The eye-catching pink three Stripes pay tribute to her signature long pink braids.The 23-year-old posed for pictures with the shoes. She donned a white crop top and bright pink trousers. She completed the look with golden hoops, bold statement bracelets, and neck pieces.The Washington Spirit star flaunted her unique long pink braids that complemented her look. Sharing her joy after receiving the heartfelt tribute, she wrote:&quot;I could cry,&quot; Rodman wrote, adding a teary eye and heart emojis. &quot;My dreams come true everyday.&quot;Screenshot of Rodman's Instagram story.Screenshot of Rodman's Instagram story.The professional soccer player has been absent from the field for a brief period while navigating frequent back issues. However, she is expected to make her return on August 3, 2025, in a faceoff against the Portland Thorns at Audi Field in Washington. Rodman will be seen donning the F50 Sparkfusion on Sunday if she makes her most anticipated comeback.Trinity Rodman vows with her flair in Adidas and Dick's Sporting Goods' collaboration videoTrinity Rodman of Washington Spirit at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images)Trinity Rodman was recently seen shining in a video for Adidas and Dick's Sporting Goods' latest collaboration. The 23-year-old was wearing a chic and bold athleisure outfit.Rodman was sporting a white Adidas t-shirt along with a leopard-print jacket and black trousers. The soccer player paired her outfit with white Adidas sneakers and minimal jewelry. She was seen grooving to fast-beat music while putting up an inspiring message.&quot;Ok girl, I see you,&quot; Rodman said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodman has been on a break from the sport since she suffered from a back injury right from the start of her NWSL career. After being carried out on a stretcher from the field last year, she was forced to stay away from any training activities of the Washington Spirit for an indefinite period. The forward for the United States national team was last seen playing in April 2025, when the team locked horns with Brazil.