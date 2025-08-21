"I didn’t pick gymnastics"- Simone Biles makes honest admission about her fast progression as a gymnast in her early days

Simone Biles has recalled her initial days of choosing gymnastics as her career, revealing details about the pace of her progress in the sport. She is currently enjoying her downtime away from the mat.

Biles was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics, winning four medals, including three gold and one silver. Shortly after this, she launched the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour and went into her off-season. The gymnast will not compete in the 2025 season and is enjoying her time away from the sport.

She started her gymnastics journey when she was just six years old, and reflecting on this time, she recently opened up about her initial days of pursuing the sport in an interview with Elite Agent. From not being in proper form to eventually growing ambitious about gymnastics, Biles laid bare her story, stating that she 'didn't pick gymnastics; gymnastics picked her.'

"Gymnastics picked me. I didn’t pick gymnastics. In the beginning, I wasn’t what you saw on the screen. I progressed quickly, but the form and the discipline wasn’t all the way there. If they saw me whenever I was younger, they were like, okay, she could be really, really great, or she could just be flipping around and not be able to harness all of that," said Simone Biles.

She further spoke about how she got serious about the sport, adding:

“You’re going from twenty hours to basically thirty two to thirty four hours a week because then you need to train twice a day. And so that’s when I decided that this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to take it serious," she added.

Simone Biles once made her feelings known about her role in Team USA

Simone Biles has always been a prominent name in the gymnastics world, and it all started after her impressive campaign at the 2016 Rio Olympics. During this run, she solidified her legacy in the sport by becoming a star after her five individual Olympic gold medal wins in a single iteration.

Along with the celebrations, this feat also put pressure on Biles's expectations. Reflecting on this, she once sat for a conversation with nbcolympics.com in August 2021, where she opened up about her role on the US team and revealed how being called 'the glue of the team' pressured her.

"[Being the face of the Games] really didn't affect me, it was just what I wanted to accomplish and what I wanted to do, and how everybody was like, 'you're the glue to the team,' and that really stressed me out because I never thought of it that way. But then whenever it's being shoved down your throat it's just like, 'So then if I have a bad practice, then the girls are off.' It's just hard," said Simone Biles.

