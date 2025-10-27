Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about a turning point in her career. The American athlete turned professional after signing a deal with New Balance and forfeiting her NCAA eligibility in 2018.

Since then, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has witnessed a lot of ups and downs as she navigated her journey as an athlete while competing on the global circuit. She spoke about a pivotal moment in her career in an interview with L'Equipe and shared how the pandemic gave her a different perspective while helping to her have a different perspective as well as take some time to reflect on herself.

The Olympic gold medalist shared that during that period, she delved deeper into her faith, and the absence of events gave her a freedom that she had not had for a long time. Moreover, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed how she shifted her mindset from the deep desire to win to submitting to God while focusing on improving her performance. Breaking the world record for the first time gave her the confidence and boost to develop the self-belief to push her limits even further.

"During Covid. When I joined Bobby as a coach. I was going through a period of inner quests, of my soul, as an athlete and as a person. It was a time when, to be honest, I really dove into faith. And that year simply gave me a lot of freedom. Athletics had always almost held me captive by the desire to win. And then, I was free to simply perform because I can do it by giving everything I have to God. By breaking the world record (in the 400m hurdles) for the first time at the US trials for the 2021 Olympics, I realized I had much more to give," she said.

