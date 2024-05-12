"I hope it's not an emotional move for him"- Aaron Brooks opens up on David Taylor taking up coaching position after losing bid for Paris Olympics

Four-time NCAA champion Aaron Brooks recently shared his thoughts after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist David Taylor assumed responsibility as head coach of the Oklahoma State University wrestling team.

Taylor's decision to join as a coach came after losing to Brooks in the best-of-three championship series. He lost the first game 1-4 and the second 1-3 in the men's 86kg freestyle wrestling at the 2024 U.S. Olympics Wrestling Team Trials.

With this, Taylor was denied the opportunity to defend his Olympic title as Brooks secured his berth for his maiden Olympic Games in Paris. Besides joining Oklahoma State as the head coach, Taylor also chose to retire from competitive wrestling.

On the BASCHAMANIA podcast hosted by entrepreneur Justin Basch, Aaron Brooks spoke about his thoughts on the decision by Taylor, stating [from 44:45 onwards]:

"But my thoughts on it, man, there's my initial thoughts, and then there's a thought. So, maybe he did want to go coach. I think, obviously, if he would have made the team, he wouldn't coach anymore, or he'd be wrestling and not coaching."

He hoped that Taylor's decision wasn't an emotional one, adding:

"But I think, who knows, I hope it's not an emotional move for him. I hope he actually took the time to think about it and it wasn't just kind of a move to make his name not attached to losing to me recently and not going to the Olympics. I hope he actually took the time and thought about it and God willing, prayed on it."

He further stated:

"So, yeah, that's my opinion. I don't know if it's an emotional move because it happened rather quick. I don't think he was, because I think he fully thought he was going to be on the Olympic team."

Aaron Brooks and David Taylor's encounter before 2024 U.S. Olympics Trials

Aaron Brooks and David Taylor compete in the men's freestyle 86 kg match during the 2023 Beat the Streets Final X Wrestling event at the Prudential Center on June 10, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aaron Brooks and David Taylor faced each other during the 2023 USA Wrestling World Team Trials Final X, the tournament that sent wrestlers to the 2023 World Wrestling Championships.

In the tournament, Taylor got the better of Brooks in the two-match series, winning the first bout 6-0 and the second 5-4 in the 86kg.

With this, Taylor made the World Championships team and eventually went on to become the world champion, winning his third title.