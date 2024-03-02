"I hurt my groin" - Chase Jackson on difficulties she faced before clinching shot put bronze at World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024

American athlete Chase Jackson recently opened up about overcoming her injury and winning the bronze medal in shot put at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships. The 29-year-old suffered a groin injury a day before the shot put final. However, the athlete is happy with her journey at the event in Glasgow.

Chase Jackson, a two-time gold medalist at the outdoor world championship in the shot put, settled for the bronze medal in the indoors. The American athlete fought back from her injury to throw 19.67m.

Meanwhile, her competitor Sarah Mitton of Scotland clinched the gold medal with a personal best throw of 20.22m. Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye also threw a personal best of 20.19m to bag the silver medal.

Following the shot put event, Chase Jackson opened up about her injury and how she gathered the spirit to win a medal. She told Flo Track in an interview:

“I hurt my groin in practice and it was really hard I think more mentally because I got a little discouraged like right away cuz you immediately go like the world is ending you know like you come to worlds but then I think I I even cried in the warm-up area just cuz I felt like frustrated. (0:35s)

She continued:

I just talked to my coach and we were like all right let's just change the entry like slow it down keep it quite light and just do what you can do and it turned out okay and for such a steep competition I'm really happy with how it went.”

Jackson previously won the silver medal in shot put at the 2022 World Indoor Championships. Moreover, she holds the honor of being the first American woman to win a shot put world title at the World Athletics Championships in 2022 on her first attempt.

Chase Jackson won the gold medal at the 2024 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships

At the 2024 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships, Chase Jackson won the gold medal in the shot put event. The athlete launched a winning throw of 20.02m to book a seat at the 2024 World Indoor Championships.

Her competitors, Maggie Ewen settled for a second-place finish with her 19.14m throw and Adelaide Aquilla threw 18.57m to clinch a third-place finish.

After the race, Jackson revealed to KRQE News that she was not “very confident” about competing at the national indoor championships. She had been struggling in her training sessions which did not instill the confidence she needed.

However, she explained that there was “something about throwing in front of my people and my family” that helped her to give her best. Jackson added:

“So, I feel really confident now going into Glasgow and starting an Olympic year like this is really amazing.”