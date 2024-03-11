Mikaela Shiffrin recently accomplished her 96th World Cup and eighth 2023-24 title in the season's penultimate race in Åre, Sweden. She dominated in Åre, the competition site where she previously grabbed her first and 87th title, posting a combined time of 1 min 42.95 sec to finish 1.24 seconds ahead of 20-year-old Croatian skier Zrinka Ljutic.

She made a sensational comeback to competitions six weeks after sustaining a sprained knee ligament injury due to a crash during the downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, which resulted in her being airlifted to the hospital.

Although she stands at the top of the list in slalom with 730 points in the 2023-24 season, it is improbable for her to win the women’s overall season race title. She is presently third with 1309 points, behind Lara Gut-Behrami (1654) and Federica Brignone (1372).

However, as the two-time Olympic gold medalist alpine skier added another achievement to her existing long list, Shiffrin’s boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde couldn’t contain his excitement and posted his thoughts (on X) after Shiffrin’s commanding triumph, stating:

“OH MY GOODNESS…some of the best skiing I’ve seen from @mikaelashiffrin. Constantly in awe. I just can’t believe her.”

Shiffrin reacted to this response from her boyfriend, adding:

“🥹🥹”

The couple Kilde and Shiffrin officially hinted about dating each other in May of 2021 via an Instagram post. Kilde later went on to speak about their relationship in a conversation with Olympics.com. Since then, the two have always been there for one another during both happy and tough times.

Hailing from Norway, Kilde too is a gifted skier, who has two Winter Olympics medals and 21 World Cup triumphs to his name. However, he is presently recovering from a deadly competition crash which he experienced at the World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, on January 14, 2024.

How many medals has Mikaela Shiffrin won in the World Championships?

Mikaela Shiffrin of USA wins the gold medal during the FIS World Ski Championships Women's Slalom on February 16, 2019 in Are Sweden. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has collected 14 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships medals throughout her illustrious career which includes 7 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

This places her second in the list of women’s athletes with the most podium finishes, just behind Germany’s Christl Cranz. Cranz obtained 15 overall medals with 12 golds from her incredible skiing career from 1934 to 1939.