"I know I have the 200 on lock"- Noah Lyles confident of 200m gold at Paris Olympics 2024 after dominant season opening performance at NYC Grand Prix

American sprint sensation Noah Lyles recently showcased confidence after sprinting his way to victory in the men’s 200m at the 2024 New York City Grand Prix, held at the Icahn Stadium. He recorded a time of 19.77s in the event to win his 200m season opener in 2024.

He finished well ahead of his competitors in the race, with Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh and Noah’s brother Josephus Lyles clocking times of 20.15s and 20.51s to finish second and third respectively.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist in the distance exuded confidence after clinching the 200m title at the NYC Grand Prix, stating in an interview (via Citius Mag):

“I know I have the 200 on lock. All I need is like two or three 200s before I’m like okay I got this. This is in my back pocket. I want to make sure that I really drill in the event that’s not as strong and this year I feel like we’ve done it.” (2:24 onwards)

Trending

Noah Lyles also mentioned how he was trying to find his rhythm in the 100m:

“I’m just trying to get my rhythm in the 100. That’s really what it’s been all about. I’m the 100m world champion in 2023 and I’m not planning on giving that title up. I’m planning on being the Olympic champion.” (2:14)

Last year, Lyles displayed his brilliance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, by clinching the gold in the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay event. He became the first sprinter since Usain Bolt in 2015 to achieve a historic treble.

Noah Lyles also received the World Track Athlete of the Year award from World Athletics, the global governing body, for his exemplary performance in 2023.

Noah Lyles’ 2024 season so far

Noah Lyles of Team United States during the medal ceremony for the Men's 60 Metres Final on Day Two of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 at Emirates Arena on March 02, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles began his 2024 season by featuring in the 60m events. He not only achieved a personal best of 6.43s and bagged the USA indoor title this season but also captured the silver medal at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Lyles then commenced his 100m outdoor campaign at the Tom Jones Memorial where he came first with a time of 10.01s. He recently clocked his 2024 season best in the 100m at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix where he clocked 9.85s to finish second behind Oblique Seville (9.82s).