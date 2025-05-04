"I'll give you what you give me"- Ilona Maher expresses gratitude for new women's rugby attendance record in US

Ilona Maher expressed gratitude to her fans after matching their pumped-up energy at the recent match-up between Team USA and Canada in the opening round of the Pacific Four Series. In front of a record-breaking crowd at CPKC Stadium, Maher and the Eagles lost to Canada 26-14.
Maher played with the PWR team, Bristol Bears, on a three-month contract from January to March. After returning from her brief stint in the UK, the 28-year-old geared up for her first appearance with the US team since the historic bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Games.
Maher, as the most prominent face in the women's rugby domain, played her third rugby 15s match in the opening round of the Pacific Four Series at CPKC Stadium, Kansas City. Despite best efforts, the Eagles faced defeat from the Canadian team 26-14, but witnessed a huge number of spectators, who flocked to see Ilona Maher in action.
In her recent Instagram post, the Olympian was seen engaging in cheering sessions with fans, matching their energy as all chanted 'USA'. She expressed gratitude to her fans in the caption, writing:
"I’ll give you what you give me. The fans were absolutely spectacular on Friday. Thank you for making that stadium electric us."
Maher also witnessed a record crowd at the Ashton Gate Stadium in her PWR debut in January. She was responsible for skyrocketing the Bears' social media followers count and changing the scenario of women's rugby in the UK.
Ilona Maher once shared her goal of leaving a lasting impact in the sporting world
Maher has gained massive recognition for being a fierce advocate for body positivity. She inspired the fellow female players to embrace femininity on the competitive field despite being in a masculine sport. Continuing with her pathbreaking work to take women's rugby to new highs, Ilona Maher once shared how she wished to inspire young girls to love their bodies and consider themselves worthy.
"I want my legacy to be that young girls had something to look to and gave them hope to, oh, at some time, I will learn to love my body, I will learn to appreciate it. I am more than just my sport or what people think about me. I am beautiful and strong because Ilona showed that you can be both. I hope my legacy is one of authenticity, and of somebody who always chose to be herself," the Olympian said after receiving the Athlete of the Year honor from USA Today.
Ilona Maher and her sisters started the 'House of Maher' podcast in March 2025. The siblings offer a sneak peek into their lives and also discuss entertainment, celebrities, and sports in the episodes.