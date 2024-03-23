"I love getting to do life with you" - Allyson Felix pens heartwarming note to husband Kenneth Ferguson on his 40th birthday

The retired track athlete Allyson Felix has wished her husband Kenneth Ferguson on his birthday. Ferguson celebrated his 40th birthday on March 22.

Felix and Ferguson, who have been married for about six years since 2018, reportedly met at the 2002 USA Track & Field Junior National Championships in Palo Alto, California, when they were teenagers. They began dating a few years later. However, the couple always kept their relationship hidden till their wedding.

On Ferguson’s special day, Felix took to Instagram to wish her husband by posting a series of adorable photos on her stories.

In one of her stories, she wrote with a heart and partying emoji ❤️🥳:

“Happy 40th Birthday to my love @supermanferg”

Screenshot of Allyson's Instagram story

The 20-time World Championships medalist then captioned the next story as:

“Started way back….”

Screenshot of Allyson's Instagram story

Reminiscing about their youth together, she added:

“and have grown so much…”

Screenshot of Allyson's Instagram story

Expressing gratitude for their shared life, she said:

“I love getting to do life with you…”

Allyson Felix with her husband (via her Instagram story)

Allyson Felix uploaded another old picture of the couple sharing a beautiful moment.

Allyson Felix and Ferguson (via Allyson's Instagram story)

Felix even posted a picture of her 4-year-old daughter Camryn with Ferguson and wrote:

“Wishing you many more”

Ferguson along with his and Felix's daughter, Camryn (via Allyson's Instagram story)

She concluded by adding a picture of the couple where she is flaunting her baby bump:

Ferguson and Allyson posing with Allyson's baby bump (via Allyson's Instagram story)

Allyson Felix and her husband Kenneth Ferguson, also a former sprinter and hurdler, revealed on the eve of Thanksgiving that they are expecting another baby, a boy, this April.

Allyson Felix is the most successful athlete in the World Championships

Gold medalist Allyson Felix of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 400-meter final during day seven of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships at Beijing National Stadium on August 28, 2015, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF)

Allyson Felix is the most successful athlete in the World Athletics Championships’ history, with 14 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals each. This includes 7 medals from individual events and 13 medals from relay events.

Throughout her athletics career between 2005 and 2022, she has won medals across various disciplines such as the women’s 200m, 400m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, and 4x400m mixed relay events.

With 31 overall medals from the World Athletics Championships (20) and Olympics (11), she has won the most medals in both prestigious events, making her the most decorated American track and field athlete in the sport's history.