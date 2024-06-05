Sha'Carri Richardson recently signed a new brand deal with Olay. As part of the campaign, she collaborated with several athletes from different sports, including soccer player Rose Lavelle, professional rock climber Natalia Grossman, track athlete Athing Mu, and former gymnast, Laurie Hernandez. Richardson's fans expressed their awe and admiration for the sprinter's latest brand endorsement.

The world champion has recently been involved in multiple campaigns for giant brands such as Sprite, Oikos, Beats Solo 4, and now, Olay. Her recent brand deal with Olay was announced on social media and caught the attention of her fans.

In the Instagram post, Richardson is seen holding Olay's cleanser and wearing an 'Olay' engraved chain around her neck, with the caption:

"Sha'Carri Richardson x New Olay Cleansing Melts, the Official Facial Cleanser of Team USA. Cleanse with speed U.S. Olympic Hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson. As one of the 10 fastest women in the world, she has no time to waste."

One of her fans, impressed with her back-to-back brand deals, commented,

"C'mon endorsements. I so love this for you and it's 1000% deserved!"

Another follower complimented her looks and said,

"Glowing!🔥⭐"

Another admirer wrote,

"Snagging those endorsements. Beautiful Lady."

More fans complimented the track star for her latest brand partnership:

"So proud and happy for you! You are a beautiful young lady and hella fast 🔥 love watching you progress and achieve greatness, You a Queen 👑 now Stay Strong, Stay FOCUSED, Stay Blessed💛"

"Absolutely stunning! Both skin & hair! 🤎🎯"!

"She's so perfect😍❤️"

"Representing the city to being posted in the city"- Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about her Nike X Jacquemus billboard in hometown

Sha'Carri Richardson was featured in a Nike campaign in February 2024 and was spotted on a billboard in her hometown, Dallas. She expressed her excitement about the partnership on her social media handles.

Richardson was recently signed up as the face of Nike's new Swoosh bag campaign in collaboration with the French luxury brand Jacquemus. As part of the campaign, her pictures were featured on billboards across Dallas.

She shared her excitement about this accomplishment on X, posting a picture of the billboard and writing,

"Being from the representing the city to being posted in the city."

She also shared the same picture on her Instagram account and wrote,

"The little girl that was raised in South Dallas on the other side of town, posted up in Downtown Dallas repping 214 anywhere I go."

Sha'carri Richardson recently made the headlines after accomplishing a remarkable feat in her 100m at the Prefontaine Classic. She clocked a time of 10.83s, ahead of Julien Alfred in the second position. The 24-year-old is expected to be seen competing next at the 2024 Olympic trials, scheduled to be held from June 21-30.