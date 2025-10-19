Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her biggest fear as she concluded her 2025 season with a win at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The American athlete shared that she was afraid of not giving her best every time that she stepped on the track while aiming for the pinnacle in the sport.

The Olympic gold medalist decided to push herself out of her comfort zone and competed in the 400m in the latter part of the outdoor season while taking a break from her pet event, the 400m hurdles. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she wanted to challenge herself against some of the best athletes in the world and push herself while she tried to fine-tune herself as a better athlete.

McLaughlin-Levrone spoke to Vanity Fair about her decision to compete in a diverse range of events in the 2025 season and opened up about her biggest fear. While she navigated her journey from competing in the short sprint events (100m, 100m hurdles, and 200m) at Grand Slam Track to winning the gold medal at the World Championships in the 400m, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed that something that scared her the most was not giving her best effort and regretting that in the future.

"I'm afraid of not giving my best, and I always try to do it. I don't want to look back, look at my career and my life, and have regrets for not giving everything. I want to get out of every situation knowing that I am proud of what I have given," she said.

McLaughlin-Levrone expressed that she wanted to look back at every situation in life with pride and the relief that she had put forward her best effort.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about breaking the American record

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competes on Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about breaking the American record in the 400m at the World Championships in an interview with People Magazine. The American athlete clocked 48.29s in the semi-finals and broke the American record that was set by Sanya Richard-Ross back in 2006.

McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she was shocked by the performance and felt as if she ran too fast since it was the semi-finals; however, the strong performance boosted her confidence for the finals.

"I was honestly shocked. I crossed the line, and my first thought was like, 'Oh no, I ran too fast! At first, I was definitely shocked, but more so in a great way. Confident. So at first, I was a little nervous that maybe I had spent too much energy. But honestly, even the next day I felt so strong and it felt very relaxed to where it made me excited for the final," she said.

McLaughlin-Levrone hopes to continue to push her limits while continuing her pursuits for greatness as an athlete.

