"Oh no, I ran too fast!"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about first thoughts after breaking 19-year-old American record set by legendary athlete

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her thoughts about breaking the American record in the women's 400m that stood for 19 years. The Olympic gold medalist clocked 48.29s in the semi-finals of the women's 400m at the World Athletics Championships and broke the record that was set by Sanya Richards-Ross back in 2006.

The American athlete marched into the World Championships in Tokyo, intending to conquer a new event, which was the 400m, while moving away from the 400m hurdles for the 2025 season. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she made the decision along with her team to challenge herself as well as to explore the possibility of competing in another event as a professional athlete.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breezed through the 400m heats with a performance of 49.41s and went on to break the American record that stood for 19 years in the semi-finals with a performance of 48.29s. She talked about shattering the record after her interview with People Magazine and disclosed that she was shocked after crossing the finish line and looking at the clock.

The shock moment was followed by concern as she questioned whether she had expended too much energy in the semifinals of the largest track meet of the year. However, the performance made her even more confident and excited for the finals.

"I was honestly shocked. I crossed the line, and my first thought was like, 'Oh no, I ran too fast! At first, I was definitely shocked, but more so in a great way. Confident. So at first, I was a little nervous that maybe I had spent too much energy. But honestly, even the next day I felt so strong and it felt very relaxed to where it made me excited for the final," she said.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone went on to clock 47.78s in the finals to win the World Championship title.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's emotional message after winning the world championship title

McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone penned an emotional message after winning the World Championship title in the 400m. She reflected on her journey of switching to the 400m and shared how the journey was challenging; however, it helped to build her character as well as her versatility as an athlete.

Moreover, McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she had become more self-disciplined and patient while working towards her goal in the 2025 season.

"Making the switch from the hurdles to the 400m flat was truly a God lead decision. I believe God called me back to this challenge after the injury that hindered my ‘23 season. Not only to chase history but to further develop my character. This year I have become more determined, patient, and self-disciplined and I’m so overwhelmingly grateful to see how it culminated here. I will never forget that rainy night in Tokyo!! 🫶🏽" she wrote.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone thanked her fans for their unwavering support throughout the 2025 season and hoped to continue her pursuits in the upcoming season.

