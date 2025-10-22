Jordan Chiles' DWTS dance partner, Ezra Sosa, and the gymnast's mother, Gina Chiles, gave sweet reactions after Jordan and Sosa won their first perfect 10 of the season. The American is now gearing up for her performance scheduled for next week.Chiles and Sosa's latest appearance on the DWTS stage was on October 21, where they performed the song 'For Good,' from Wicked, during Wicked night. Following their stunning performance, the two earned the first 10s of the season from the judges. The duo started celebrating after receiving 10 points from Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and the guest judge Jon M. Chu. Along with them, Derek Hough gave them nine points for their performance.DWTS shared a bunch of pictures on their Instagram handle and penned a caption that read:&quot;This #WickedNight Rumba by Jordan and Ezra will live in our minds for good 💚😍 #DWTS.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post garnered the attention of Jordan Chiles' mother, who compared the performance to NCAA nationals, commenting:&quot;Seeing these 10's felt like NCAA Nationals!!&quot; wrote Gina Chiles.Gina Chiles' comment on InstagramAlong with Chiles' mother, her partner, Sosa, also shared his reaction on social media. Taking to his Instagram story, he uploaded a selfie where he acted like he was in disbelief after the score, writing:&quot;I GOT A 10 im in disbelief BUT SO FREAKING GRATEFUL. My first 10 ever, im not taking this moment for granted.&quot;Ezra Sosa's Instagram storyJordan Chiles opened up about her emotional TikTok night performance Jordan Chiles has always been vocal about the significance of mental health, especially as an athlete, and she did not fall short in expressing the same in her TikTok night dance at DWTS.Following the performance about anxiety, the gymnast made her feelings known about the emotional moment during a conversation with Extra TV.“I think the emotions really came out of the fact that I was able to express my anxiety through a dance that not only was it able to really uplift a lot of people, but just to understand that you can be strong and you can still be passionate about everything that you're doing in life and that you're not alone. So, it was really cool just to be able to finally just let loose and let my body tell its story how it needs to be told,&quot; said Jordan Chiles. Jordan Chiles got real about dealing with tough schedules amid DWTS and focusing on her mental health conditions.