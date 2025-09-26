Jordan Chiles hilariously shuts down dance partner Ezra Sosa's 'if she wishes she was more athletic' question with her performance at DWTS

Jordan Chiles amusingly shut down her DWTS dance partner Ezra Sosa's question about her athleticism with her latest performance on the show. The 34th edition of the show commenced on September 16, 2025.Chiles has appeared in two episodes of DWTS so far, and the latest one was in week 2 of the show on September 23, where she and her pro partner performed a jive to 'Maniac' by Michael Sembello. Recently, Sosa shared a video shot ahead of their performance on Week 2, where he was seen asking the gymnast if she wished she were more athletic.Taking to his Instagram, he uploaded a video of him questioning Chiles, to which she laughingly replied:&quot;Did you really just ask that question? What? Do I wish I was more athletic?&quot; said the Olympian.However, this wasn't her ultimate reply, as just after this clip, Sosa added a clip from their jive performance, where Jordan Chiles amusingly answered her partner's question with a stunning aerial jump, continued with a somersault, and four swift spins with heels on. The post's caption read:&quot;welp…im never doing that again 🤪😵‍💫 @jordanchiles #dwts&quot; Wrote Sosa.Here's the video: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA few moments ahead of their Week 2 dance routine, Chiles exuded excitement while urging her fans to vote for her.Jordan Chiles made her feelings known about being a part of Dancing With the StarsBefore getting on DWTS' stage for the first time on September 16, Jordan Chiles opened up about her feelings on making it to the 34th season of the show. Taking to her Instagram, she uploaded a carousel of pictures and videos, showcasing the preparations for the pilot and the quality time she spent with her fellow participants.Along with this, she penned a caption, expressing her feelings about being a part of DWTS, calling it a dream come true.&quot;Today is the day!!! I just want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me and said one day I would be on Dancing with the Stars!!! Words cant express how excited I am for this opportunity. To my bruin family @uclagymnastics thank you for understanding and supporting me, to my family thank you for everything you guys I have done and to @dancingwiththestars and @ezra.sosa for making this little girls dream come true!! GUYS ITS SHOW DAY AND IM ON DWTS!!! Ahhhhhh 😘❤️&quot; wrote Jordan Chiles.Following her first dance performance, where she and Sosa earned only 10/20 points, Jordan Chiles made her feelings known about receiving low scores in the season opener.