Jordan Chiles shows excitement while urging fans to vote for her as she gears up for her next performance on DWTS

Jordan Chiles recently urged her fans and followers to vote for her in the upcoming episode of the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars. The gymnast has partnered with Ezra Sosa on the show, which commenced on September 16.

Ad

Chiles has appeared in one episode of DWTS so far, and ahead of her second one, scheduled for September 23, she exuded excitement in requesting her fans to vote for her and her partner. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a selfie with Sosa and said that they were excited to show their performance and guided her fans on how to vote for them.

"Hey everyone! Tonight is the night! We are so excited to show you our dance. Please please vote for me and @Ezra.Sosa. 10 votes, text 'Jordan to 21523. 10 Votes, visit DWTAVOTE.ABC.COM. 20 votes total! But remember westcoast voting is at 5pm PST," wrote Jordan Chiles.

Ad

Trending

Chiles' Instagram story

A few days ahead of this, the American shared glimpses from the preparation for the pilot episode on her Instagram. She also penned a note in the caption, making her feelings known about being a part of the show, stating that it was a dream come true. Expressing her excitement about her participation, she also thanked her UCLA Bruins family for supporting her in the journey.

Ad

Jordan Chiles made her feelings known about receiving low scores on her first DWTS performances

The first episode of the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars took place on September 16, where Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa performed to Beyonce's 'Break My Soul.' They impressed their fans with a performance including several jumps, flips, and more steps; however, the judges weren't satisfied with their performance as they earned only 10/20 points.

Ad

Despite getting low points in the first episode, the gymnast exuded pride in herself for executing the steps perfectly and said that she will be taking the judge's suggestions. Admitting that she got more points than expected, she said:

"No, I don't think so. I feel a lot of it is very understandable. You know it's the first time, I wasn't expecting...I wasn't even expecting that score. I thought they were going to be lower myself," said Jordan Chiles.

Ad

She added:

"I mean, as an athlete, there is a difference in competing, you know, in a ballroom, like you don't know what's gonna happen. But I...honestly, I'm gonna take what they were saying. I don't wanna say they were critical, they were just judging. That's just judging."

Amid her ongoing DWTS campaign, Jordan Chiles recently reacted to A'ja Wilson winning the MVP title for the second time in a row for the Las Vegas Aces.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More