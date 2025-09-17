"Little girls dream come true" - Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known on making it to the Dancing With The Stars

Jordan Chiles expressed her excitement as she made it to the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars. The first episode of the 34th season premiered yesterday, i.e. September 16 on the Disney+ network and the ABC channel. Jordan Chiles shared some glimpses from the preparations for the pilot episode on her Instagram profile. The gymnast has teamed up with Ezra Sosa for the 34th season of the dance reality show. Chiles expressed her delight over making it to the DWTS, calling it a dream come true. She wrote in her latest Instagram post, &quot;Today is the day!!! I just want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me and said one day I would be on Dancing with the Stars!!! Words cant express how excited I am for this opportunity. To my bruin family @uclagymnastics thank you for understanding and supporting me, to my family thank you for everything you guys I have done and to @dancingwiththestars and @ezra.sosa for making this little girls dream come true!! GUYS ITS SHOW DAY AND IM ON DWTS!!! Ahhhhhh 😘❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJordan Chiles is the eighth gymnast to make it to the Dancing with the Stars. Before Chiles, gymnasts like Mary Lou Retton, Nastia Liukin, Alexandra 'Aly' Raisman and even her teammates Simone Biles and Sunisa 'Suni' Lee had participated at the dance reality show. Double Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik had participated in the previous season, where he made it to the grand finale, as he finished fourth overall. When Jordan Chiles hinted at being seen on the dance floor When Jordan Chiles expressed her desire to be on the dance floor [Image Source : Getty] Jordan Chiles had previously made a hint towards appearing on the Dancing with the Stars. The Olympic champion gymnast had talked about being on the dance floor just after the 33rd season of the DWTS had concluded last year, which included Olympic medalists like Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher. In an interview with USA Today Sports a month after the 33rd season, Chiles revealed that she would've tried her luck in the field of dance and music, if it wasn't for gymnastics. In her words, &quot;A lot of people say I have really good dance moves. I mean like dancing, being involved in like area. I told myself if I wasn't an athlete, I would definitely be in dance music. If the definitely come knocking, I would definitely say yes.&quot;In another interview with Good Morning America this year, Chiles shared her thoughts about participating at the DWTS. &quot;I don’t know if my training for gymnastics is really going to help too much with the training of dancing. But I definitely can say the work ethic, the part that I feel confident, is definitely there,&quot; Chiles said. Jordan Chiles will be hoping to emulate the heroics of former Olympic champion gymnast Laurie Hernandez, who had shocked everyone by winning the 22nd season of the Dancing with the Stars in November 2016. With that, Hernandez became one of the youngest winners of the dance reality show.