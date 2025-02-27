“I'm freaking out"- Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold makes her feelings known after being featured on Vogue Magazine

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently opened up about her feelings after featuring in Vogue. The duo is currently in the middle of the DWTS tour.

Nedoroscik and Arnold met during the 33rd season of the Dancing With the Stars show, where they were assigned as dance partners. The two delivered several impressive dance routines and earned perfect scores in multiple episodes. They reached the finals on November 26; however, they ended their journey after earning a fourth-place finish.

They reunited for the DWTS tour, which commenced on January 7 and will take place in around 68 cities. Amid this, while performing as a pro dancer, Rylee Arnold achieved her dream of getting featured in Vogue magazine. The 19-year-old recently did a photoshoot for FP Movement while donning a lavender bralette and trousers.

Arnold took to her Instagram story, sharing a video sent by her mother, showcasing her picture from the photoshoot in Vogue magazine. Exuding excitement in it and calling it a dream, she wrote in the caption:

"My mom just sent this to me!! I'm freaking out!!! Featured in Vogue😭 Dream come true🥹🫶🏻"

Rylee arnold’s Instagram story

A few days ahead of this big achievement, she shared a bunch of pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption:

"A pinch me moment for sure!! Truly so grateful for the things I get to do in this life."

Beaming with pride, her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, commented under this post, writing:

"Im the luckiest😍😍😍"

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his bond with Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold recently sat for a conversation with Access Hollywood, opening up about the bond they share. The gymnast said that it was very easy for him to work with Arnold and revealed that she's a very positive person, which makes them bond.

"One thing that I've learned about Rylee, besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera, she's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other," Stephen Nedoroscik said .

Following this, Arnold also made her feelings known about Nedoroscik and stated that he was very hardworking. She lauded him for making a name for himself and said that they share a sibling-like bond.

"Stephen is probably the most hardworking person ever. He is so devoted to everything that he does. He has made a name for himself and he went to the Olympics and did such an amazing job, it was just so cool. He's just taken this whole life into a crazy way. Me and Stephen are always just cracking jokes together but also we are always making fun of each other. That is one thing about us, we are like the classic sibling duo and I just love all of it so so much," Rylee Arnold said .

Stephen Nedoroscik rose to fame after delivering a historical performance at the Paris Olympics, as he helped his team win a medal after 16 years. He earned the highest score of 14.866 points in the team all-around event, leading his team to win a bronze medal.

