"I'm the luckiest"- Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold pens 3-word heartwarming note for boyfriend Walker Lyons on Valentine's Day Day

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend, Rylee Arnold, recently shared a heartfelt post for her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, on Valentine's Day. She recently hard-launched her relationship with him on social media.

Ad

Nedoroscik and Arnold had a successful campaign on the 33rd edition of Dancing With the Stars in 2024. They delivered several magnificent perfromances, performing impressive dance routines, and reached the finals of the show. The duo earned a fourth-place finish and are currently at the DWTS tour, which commenced on January 7.

This tour will be held in almost 68 cities, and the participants have to constantly travel for the same. Arnold's boyfriend was a constant support in this journey, and he also visited her recently to celebrate the Valentine week.

Ad

Trending

On Valentine's Day, Lyons shared a special wish for the 19-year-old by sharing a sweet bunch of pictures on Instagram, which showcased several of their outings together and of them spending quality time with each other. The post's caption read:

"My first Valentine❤️ "

Ad

Making her feelings known about his boyfriend, Arnold left a comment under the post, saying,

"I'm the luckiest 🥹❤️😭"

Rylee Arnold's comment on Instagram - (Via @ryleearnold1)

Besides them, Stephen Nedoroscik also shared a cute message for his long-time girlfriend, Tess McCracken, on Valentine's Day on his Instagram. He added a cute picture of them and added the caption:

Ad

"Happy Valentine's to the best @tess.mccracken Love you ❤️❤️❤️ "

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold revealed a sweet gesture from her boyfriend

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently appeared in a podcast named 'Scrubbing in with Tanya Rad and Becca Tiley,' where she spoke about her experience of struggling with Type 1 diabetes. During this interview, she opened up about a sweet gesture of Walket Lyons, revealing how he takes care of her and is always aware of her blood sugar level.

Ad

When asked if Lyons needed to know anything about her health as a partner, she replied:

"Yeah. No, I've already like given him basically all the training. He like knows exactly what I need and like knows what I need based on what my blood sugar is," said Arnold. "So basically this Dexcom thing that I have on, you can like add people to your app so they can have access to your blood sugar. And so I added him to mine. Like the only other person I have on that is my mom," said Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner.

Ad

She added:

"So he knows my blood sugar at all times. Sometimes he'll be like, I just like checked your blood sugar today for fun. I'm like, that's cute. It's like the new check your location. Yeah, instead of location, it's blood sugar. But yeah, no. So he basically knows everything.”

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold also went on a double date with each other's respective counterparts, Tess McCracken and Walker Lyons, and also expressed their feelings about the experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback