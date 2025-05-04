"I'm so mad"– Andi Jackson shares frustration after messing up dance routine with Nebraska Volleyball teammates

Nebraska Volleyball's star players, Andi Jackson, Harper Murray, Ryan Hunter, Laney Choboy, and more recently danced to 'Her Way(Sped up) by Party Next Door'. The Husker stars were waiting to leave for their game against South Dakota State in Ord.

Ad

The Husker's Middle Blocker Andi Jackson made the AVCA All-American team in 2024 and the AVCA All-Region team in 2023, 2024. She was also part of the All-Big Ten first team in 2024. Jackson was also named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on October 28, 2024. The middle blocker for Nebraska Volleyball has played 114 sets in the 2024-25 season, in which she has contributed 299 kills with 2.623 per set. With 26 digs and 122 Block Assists, Jackson is one of the anchors of the Huskers' defence.

Ad

Trending

Jackson wrote a comment made in jest on Harper Murray's TikTok; the reason for that reaction was, according to Jackson, that she messed up the dance routine at the end of the video. She commented on the TikTok:

Comment of Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson underneath Harper Murray's TikTok

Harper Murray posted the TikTok before they left for the 'game day' (against South Dakota), in the caption Harper wrote:

Ad

"leaving for gamedayy also wait till end@Nebraska Volleyball @Aj @laney choboy @Ry @tt! @taylor @Sky"

Ad

Husker Nation fans have showered their love on the video, and it has garnered thousands of likes.

Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook impressed by Andi Jackson's play

The former Husker head coach, John Cook, vacated his coaching seat and found a new one in the commentary section. Coach Cook was in the commentary section during the Husker vs Kansas State game. The brilliant performance by the Huskers' middle blocker Andi Jackson was the highlight of the evening. Jackson put up a great performance at the game. She recorded 10 kills with two digs, 16 total attempts, and one error.

Ad

John Cook cheered the talented middle blocker of the Huskers for an amazing play in the game and was impressed by her performance. Cook said:

That's gonna make the top 10 highlights tonight. That was an impressive play.

B1G Volleyball posted a video on their Instagram, they captioned it:

@johncook_2’s reaction to @andijacksonn’s back-row kill from Saturday’s spring game is everything 🥹

Ad

Ad

Ryan Hunter, Rebekah Allick, Harper Murray, and Laney Choboy were some of the Husker players who contributed massively as the Huskers won 25-20, 25-18, and 25-21 over Kansas State.

The Huskers recorded 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 over South Dakota State, winning another Spring season game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More