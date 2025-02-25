"I'm not meant to be small" - Ilona Maher sends 'firm reminder' over body shape stereotypes

Ilona Maher highlighted the widening body shape stereotypes, where big-sized people are seemingly considered less beautiful, per the Olympian. The Olympic medalist called for an end to this, stressing that beauty was in every shape and size.

Ad

Maher is the most followed union rugby player in the world and has become the face of women's rugby in recent years. However, she has faced significant criticism over her body shape.

The 28-year-old addressed the stereotypes around body shapes on her Instagram handle on Tuesday and highlighted how everyone was trying to get thinner and thinner.

"I feel like every time I open up social media nowadays, I'm hit with an ad for a weight loss supplement, or I see a thin celebrity is even thinner. Recently, I've been getting before, and afters, where the before is a gorgeous girl and the after, is also a gorgeous girl, but it almost makes me seem like that before wasn't worthy," she said.

Ad

Trending

The two-time Olympian reminded her fans that beauty was in every shape and size.

"And here I am with another gentle but firm reminder that it's okay to exist in a bigger body. A lot of us are not meant to be small. I'm not meant to be small. This big old frame, I'm supposed to be 200 pounds which is what I am now. I just think we are getting this messaging that this is what's right, this is what's beautiful and it's just not the case. There's beauty in so many shapes and sizes," Ilona Maher added.

Ad

Ad

Maher further explained her point in the caption, arguing that some people needed to be bigger to function optimally.

"I really do believe a lot of us are meant to be bigger and our bodies need more to function at its optimum. I implore you to really think about what your natural state could be."

The 28-year-old is currently preparing for the Premiership Women's Rugby Semifinals with the Bristol Bears, who are set to take on local rivals Gloucester-Hartpury on March 2.

Ad

“I'm tired and I need somebody else to be funny" - Ilona Maher on being called Rugby's superstar

Ilona Maher in action during the Harlequins v Bristol Bears - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher rose to popularity through her comical on and off-the-field TikTok videos she started posting around the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her popularity has risen since her debut game with the Bristol Bears last month, which broke all the attendance records for the club and the league.

Ad

While Maher appreciates being called rugby's superstar, she claimed that it wasn't enough for the sport and that it needed more stars to be able to grow.

“I can see the impact, but it also makes you hungry for more and that's why it also makes me hungry to get more girls to do it because could you imagine if it was like there was, like, three-four more me’s, 15 more me’s in this league, how much many seats would be filled, how many stand people would be watching our game," Ilona Maher told FanSided.

Ad

"So that's why, I'm like, I love to be this Superstar, but at this time I want more. I'm tired. I need to go vacation and I need somebody else to be funny,” she added.

Maher signed a three-month contract with the Bears after a runner-up finish on the Dancing With The Stars, and she aims to use the challenge to prepare for the 2025 Rugby World Cup, which is taking place in England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback