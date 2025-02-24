“I’m obsessed” - Harper Murray, Merritt Beason and other volleyball players react to Andi Jackson’s latest glimpses from life

Harper Murray, Merritt Beason, Bergen Reilly and other volleyball players shared their reactions to Andi Jackson’s latest life glimpses. The highlights include pictures of her wearing a white crop top and light blue jeans, paired with a brown fur jacket.

The photos were taken against a picturesque backdrop. The Nebraska Volleyball star player shared these highlights on her Instagram handle without adding a caption.

Murray, Jackson’s Nebraska teammate and pairs partner for the beach season, commented on the glimpses, writing:

“No caption needed 🔥”

Former Nebraska volleyball player and current Atlanta Vibe athlete, Merritt Beason, joined in the comments:

“I’m obsessed”

Senior Maisie Boesiger also shared a three-word message for Jackson, writing:

“Most gorg roomie😍😍😍”

Two-time Big Ten Setter of the Year awardee, Bergen Reilly, also gave her reaction to the highlights:

“No caption necessary”

Former Nebraska volleyball player and current San Diego Mojo athlete, Leyla Blackwell, also chimed in:

“No words for how much I love this”

Ally Batenhorst, another former Husker and Omaha Supernovas player, also shared her reaction, expressing that she missed Jackson, writing:

"Imy," she said, i.e. the short form for ‘I miss you’.

Screenshot of Harper Murray and other athletes' comments - Credits - IG/@andijacksonn

Jackson, Harper Murray, Maisie Boesiger, Bergen Reilly, Rebekah Allick, and Taylor Landfair are some notable names who will be in action for Nebraska volleyball this beach season.

Harper Murray credits team bonding off the court as reason for success in 2024 NCAA season

Harper Murray (27) during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals 2024. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

After advancing to the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship, Harper Murray highlighted strong relationships and bonds off the court as the reason behind the team’s success and not just skills. In an interaction with Jessica Coody, the Huskers Radio Network host and producer, Murray said (5:45 onwards):

“Last year felt magical, and I think we just went into every single game like we knew we were good, but we didn't know how good. And I keep talking about relationships, but I truly think that this year that's why we've been so successful is because last year we had basically the same group of girls, we had a pretty similar lineup, but I think our relationships off the court have been even stronger the past year.

So I really, really do think, I don't want to keep mentioning relationships, but I really do think that that's part of why our culture and our program is so strong.”

Murray and her teammates couldn’t turn their success into a championship victory in 2024, falling to Penn State after winning the first two sets with a scoreline of 21-25, 25-14, 22-25, 23-25, ending their title hopes.

