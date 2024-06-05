"I'm obviously going to guide them" - Simone Biles exhibits strong support to WCC gymnasts at the Olympic Trials

Simone Biles showed her backing for the WCC gymnasts, who earned a spot to compete at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials, slated from June 27 to 30 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Five gymnasts from the World Champions Center, including Biles, Joscelyn Roberson, Tiana Sumanasekera, Dulcy Caylor, and Jordan Chiles, booked their spots to compete in Minneapolis at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, held from May 30 to June 2, 2024, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tiana Sumanasekera was placed in ninth position after bagging 108.55 points and was followed by Roberson, who secured a gold medal at the 2023 World Championships, collecting 108.2 points in Texas. The 2023 Pan American Games flag bearer Jordan Chiles settled in fifth place in the all-around event with 110.4 points.

Dulcy Caylor, who trains with the top Olympians and World Champions at the WCC located in Spring, Texas, also earned her spot for Minneapolis. In an interview with Team USA, Biles promised to extend her support to the four gymnasts heading into the final stage of the U.S. women's selection procedure for Paris.

"Since we have five of us from WCC going to trials, I'm obviously going to guide them through exactly what that's like and we are so gonna have some fun on the side, take our pictures, do our Tik Toks, do all of that because it's truly an experience and then, you know at the end of the day I know how to focus on myself and worry about myself."

"So I'll do that, but if I can make this a unique and great experience besides what they already get, like behind the scenes, a unique experience, then that's what I'm going to do," Biles said.

Simone Biles clinches ninth national title at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

A legendary American gymnast, Simone Biles proved her legacy again after securing her ninth national title at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

She dominated the assembly of top athletes in the all-around event after collecting 119.75 points, leaving behind Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello, scoring 113.85 and 110.8, respectively.

She topped all the individual apparatus events after scoring 29.6 points in the balance beam event, defeating the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, who scored 29.1 points. In the floor exercise, she surpassed the 2024 Winter Cup gold medalist to collect 30.3 points.

Simone Biles left her teammate Jordan Chiles from WCC behind in the uneven bars, securing 29.05 points. In the first round of vault, the gymnast scored 30.8 to top the event, while in the second, she stood on the top with 30.425 points. Biles will compete with other elite athletes in Minneapolis to continue her journey toward the 2024 Paris Olympics.