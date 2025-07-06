"I'm the only one that can stop me"- Kishane Thompson sends strong message after victory at Prefontaine Classic a week after World Leading performance

Kishane Thompson expressed his thoughts after dominating the lineup at the Prefontaine Classic 2025. The Jamaican athlete clocked 9.85s to win the title, thereby defeating Zharnel Hughes, Trayvon Bromell, and other top athletes in the men's 100m at the 50th edition of the prestigious track meet.

The Jamaican athlete stepped into the Prefontaine Classic with great momentum after setting a new World Lead at the Jamaican National Trials with a performance of 9.75s. The men's 100m raised great anticipation among fans to witness a great faceoff between Kishane Thompson, Trayvon Bromell, and Christian Coleman; however, Coleman could not put forward a strong performance and finished seventh after clocking 10.06s.

Kishane Thompson spoke about his dominance in a post-race interview and expressed his confidence in his abilities to push his limits in the 2025 season. He shared that executing multiple aspects of the race flawlessly resulted in such a dominating performance.

"I'm the only one that can stop me. I don't say that to brag, but to be honest, once I improve my execution, amazing things are going to happen. It's not just one component; it's about putting all of them together, from start to finish," he said.

Kishane Thompson was impressed by the fierce competition on the track and said that his competitors helped him improve.

"Because I can work on one component, but if I can't put them together, it doesn't make sense. It was a fierce competition; they ran me to the line. I'm really appreciative of it, it will help me to get better, step by step, and vice versa for everyone," he added.

Kishane Thompson opens up about his capabilities in the 2025 season

Kishane Thompson celebrates at the Olympic Games - Source: Getty Images

Kishane Thompson opened up about his thoughts on his capabilities after setting the World Lead in the men's 100m at the Jamaican National Trials. He expressed his confidence in his ability to perform in major events and shared that he focuses more on the integral aspects of the race and understands more about himself as an athlete.

Thompson stressed the importance of executing the race perfectly from start to finish to dominate major races and create records.

"I don’t think I’m ever gonna surprise myself. I know how capable I am. For me, it's just about to understand my speed a bit more and trust it. I don’t think, if I even broke the world record, it would surprise me," he said [3:47 onwards].

Furthermore, the Jamaican athlete shared that he competed in all competitions to win the gold medal.

