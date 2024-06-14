"I’m ready, Let’s roll" - Caeleb Dressel all set to compete in the Trials in quest of his third Olympic appearance in Paris

Caeleb Dressel recently declared his readiness to compete at the 2024 Olympic Trials to qualify for his fourth Summer Games. The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are scheduled to be held from June 15 to 23 at the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dressel competed in the 2012 Olympic Trials as the youngest swimmer at the age of 15 but fell short of qualifying for the Games that year. Three summers later, he competed at the 2016 Rio Games, securing two team gold medals, including 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley.

The American swimmer enjoyed a successful run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, securing five gold medals in 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle, and 4x100m medley. Dressel competed at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, clinching two gold medals. However, he withdrew from competing in further events, citing health issues, and remained dormant from the sport for a brief period between 2022 and 2023.

Trending

Having navigated through the challenges, the 27-year-old swimmer is now all set to compete at the 2024 Olympic Trials, which he announced to fans on social media.

"Another 4 year cycle. Another Trials on the horizon. Everything up to today has impacted what will happen in the water. I’m ready. Let’s roll."

Which events will Caeleb Dressel compete in at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials?

Caeleb Dressel is all set to compete in his fourth Olympic Trials.

Caeleb Dressel will compete in multiple events at his fourth appearance in the Olympic Trials. He will be seen vying for an Olympic spot in the men's 100m freestyle, an event in which he secured a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He will compete against the 21-year-old Jack Alexy, who secured a silver in the event at the 2023 World Championships.

The semifinal for the men's 100m freestyle event is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, with the finals scheduled on the following day.

The second among the three individual events he will compete in at the Trials will be the 50m freestyle. He will lock horns with Alexy, Ryan Held, and Michael Andrew. Caeleb Dressel also secured a gold medal in the men's 50m freestyle at the 2020 Games after registering 21.07 seconds. The final round of the event is slated for Friday, June 21, 2024.

The 15-time world championships gold medalist will contend in the 100m butterfly, with the semifinal scheduled on June 21 and the final on June 22, aiming to book a seat for Paris.