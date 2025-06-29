'I'm in shambles' - Tara Davis-Woodhall shares raw reaction about dealing with the nerves of watching her husband compete

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently opened up about dealing with the nerves of watching her husband Hunter Woodhall compete. The Olympic champion long jumper had previously participated at the Stockholm leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025.
Davis-Woodhall shared her thoughts during a chat session with ATouchmore, which also included former Olympic champion soccer player Megan Rapinoe and her husband Hunter Woodhall. On being asked about whether she felt more nervous while watching or competing, Davis-Woodhall remarked,
"Oh my Gosh! I'm in shambles when I'm watching Hunter. I can barely even watch the race. I close my eyes and ears when the gun goes off just in case and I'm like, 'Everything's Good! We're starting, okay! Go Hunter!' I can't control anything, let me go out there and run for you! Just go, go go!"
Hunter Woodhall backed her claims, as he mentioned,
"There's three levels of control, right? There's the athlete : most control. It's always the best being an athlete, because you can make the things happen. Second is the coach. A little bit of control, but still from the outside. Third is me watching Tara, no control at all. But luckily, Tara's a dog, she just executes all the time. So it's really pretty easy for me."
Tara Davis-Woodhall will be joining the Athlos meet next year. However, she will be joining in the capacity of an adviser cum owner alongside the likes of athletes like Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson.
Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter Woodhall opens up about the couple's approach to accepting brand deals
Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband and Paralympic champion Hunter Woodhall talked about the mindset behind accepting brand deals. The couple had previously attended an interview with Stagwell, where Woodhall highlighted 'the quality over quantity' as he remarked,
"We're just super intentional. I'm a disabled athlete, Tara is a female long jumper, there's just no money, attention in that space. We have such a passion for this thing, and we believe others would too if we presented it the right way. It was always like the intention to build this community and when we got to that point, it was like, let's align with brands and companies that are helping us continue that mission."
The Paralympic champion sprinter further added,
"The first question we ask is, is this something we use and enjoy? And number two is, can we add this to the portfolio of things we're doing? It's really a quality over quantity approach," he added.
Tara Davis-Woodhall is currently preparing for the much awaited World Championships, which will be held at Tokyo in September 2025. Hunter Woodhall will be competing around the same time at the IPC World Championships, which will be held at New Delhi in India.