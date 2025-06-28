Tara Davis-Woodhall beams in pride as her childhood dream gets fulfilled by a billion-dollar brand

Tara Davis-Woodhall was recently seen jumping in joy after receiving a special surprise from her favorite restaurant chain since childhood, Chipotle. The Olympic gold medallist frequently shares updates about the billion-dollar brand on her social media.

Davis-Woodhall was last seen competing at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 15, where she clinched a gold medal after posting a jump of 7.05m, besting on-field rivals, including Larissa Lapichino and Malaika Mihambo. Along with her on-field heroics, the American has also built a significant social media presence.

She frequently shares about brands, and most recently, she showcased the special treatment she received from Chipotle. The athlete shared a video on her Instagram account, where she was seen beaming in joy as the brand fulfilled her childhood dream by giving her a celebrity or platinum card, which is not available to the general public and is given to selected celebrities, athletes, and other prominent figures.

The post's caption read:

"Childhood @chipotle dream unlocked."

Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, recently went through a major brand change, as they parted ways with Lululemon and switched to Nike.

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter Woodhall opens up about their approach to accepting brand deals

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, recently sat for an interview with Stagwell, where the latter opened up about their mindset of accepting brand deals. He revealed that he wants to associate with brands that help them achieve his goals of developing track and field.

Highlighting the 'quality over quantity' thing, he said:

"We're just super intentional. I'm a disabled athlete, Tara is a female long jumper, there's just no money, attention in that space. We have such a passion for this thing, and we believe others would too if we presented it the right way. It was always like the intention to build this community and when we got to that point, it was like, let's align with brands and companies that are helping us continue that mission."

"The first question we ask is, is this something we use and enjoy? And number two is, can we add this to the portfolio of things we're doing? It's really a quality over quantity approach," he added.

Tara Davis-Woodhall experienced an incredible run in the 2024 season, as she secured her first-ever Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the long-jump event. She jumped to a distance of 7.10m in the event to stand atop the podium, besting the defending champion, Malaika Mihambo, who secured the second-place finish.

