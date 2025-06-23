Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter reveals ‘quality over quantity’ approach to brand deals that fill track and field’s support gap

American track and field athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter, has shared the couple's perspective on choosing brands. Notably, Davis-Woodhall and Hunter recently had a major sponsorship change, where they switched to Nike, moving away from their old association with Lululemon.

Besides being Paralympic and Olympic gold medalists in Paris, Davis-Woodhall and Hunter have also worked with several other brands such as Dicks Sporting Goods. Notably, Davis-Woodhall has also been roped in by Alexis Ohanian's Athlos as an advisor-owner. Amid these major headlines, Hunter shared the details behind signing brand deals.

In an interview, Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband shared that the couple wants to align with brands that can help them continue their goal to develop the sport of track and field. Additionally, he also mentioned that they put more emphasis on the quality rather than the quantity. He said (via Stagwell, 4:40 onwards):

"We're just super intentional. I'm a disabled athlete, Tara is a female long jumper, there's just no money, attention in that space. We have such a passion for this thing, and we believe others would too if we presented it the right way. It was always like the intention to build this community and when we got to that point, it was like, let's align with brands and companies that are helping us continue that mission.

Woodhall added:

"The first question we ask is, is this something we use and enjoy? And number two is, can we add this to the portfolio of things we're doing? It's really a quality over quantity approach."

Hunter Woodhall also revealed during the interview that he and Tara Davis-Woodhall had to become more specific after the 2024 Paris Olympics, as several brands have shown their interest in working with them.

Tara Davis-Woodhall makes feelings known after first Diamond League of her 2025 season

Tara Davis-Woodhall expressed her emotions after winning her first Diamond League event of the season in Stockholm. The reigning long jump Olympic champion registered a meet record mark of 7.05m to defeat the likes of Claire Bryant, Jasmine Moore and Larissa Iapichino.

Following the meeting, Davis-Woodhall stated that it was an enjoyable event for her. She further mentioned that she was eager to compete at the iconic Olympic Stadium. She said (via Wanda Diamond League, 00:05 onwards):

"It was so much fun, it's my first Diamond League of the season and I was just stoked to come here in this historic stadium. I've been studying about it and when I was in college, we were talking about the stadium all the time."

Tara Davis-Woodhall also added that registering the meet record in this historic stadium was a memorable achievement for her, especially with the superb atmosphere around the arena.

