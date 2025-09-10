"I'm sorry, Jamaica"- Justin Gatlin reveals bold prediction for men's 100m at World Championships ft Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson

With the World Athletics Championships fast approaching, Justin Gatlin recently revealed a bold prediction about the men's 100m at the event, apologizing to the Jamaicans for favoring Noah Lyles over Kishane Thompson. The event is all set to take place from 13 to 21 September at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

The men's 100m lineup at the World Championships will witness stellar athletes, including Lyles, Thompson, Kenny Bednarek, Akani Simbine, Oblique Seville, and more. All the athletes have their eyes set on claiming the World Champion title and are gearing up for the same.

In the latest episode of his podcast, 'Ready Set Go,' the American discussed the lineup of the 100m dash, revealing that for him Thompson will be in the second position. Stating the reason behind his choice, he compared the Jamaican's ending skills with Lyles', saying that the latter is good at it, which makes him ideal for the first position of the 100m race at the championships. (10:00 onwards)

Along with this, he also placed Bednarek in the third position, stating that the American has had a good 2025 season so far; however, he hasn't run much against tough contenders, including Thompson and Lyles.

"But second, this is just me. I have Kishane. I'm sorry, Jamaica. I love y'all. But only reason why I say Kishane is because I feel like Kishane is having a issue with separation towards the end of his race. He's a great starter. He has a monstrous transition and just that end for me. And why I say that end is because that's where Noah is good. And that's why I have Noah at gold right now. Noah is the kind of athlete who he may not have the best start, but he has really good track vision," said Justin Gatlin.

The former track and field athlete recently also explained the tough demands faced by athletes like Noah Lyles and others when they aim for a double gold medal at the World Championships.

Justin Gatlin opened up about Noah Lyles surpassing a new record

In one of the recent episodes of the aforementioned podcast, Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green weighed in on Noah Lyles claiming a new record of winning the most Diamond League Championship titles. The latter recently became the only athlete to bag six Diamond League Championship titles after getting the better of Letsile Tebogo in the men's 200m event at the Diamond League finals in Zurich.

While Green expressed that the 100m Olympic Champion is working on creating his own legacy, Gatlin said that it is going to be very difficult for young athletes to earn this feat in the future.

"He is the first. That's going to be hard for someone to come down later on in the future and kind of like replicate that because when you look at the talent across the board, especially how the Diamond League is set up now, it's points to get it and it's on that race, then whoever wins," said Justin Gatlin. (25:01 onwards)

Along with his prediction about the men's 100m, Justin Gatlin also opened up about Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's podium chances at the World Athletics Championships.

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More