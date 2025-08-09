“I’m trying to help Hezly Rivera as much as possible” - Suni Lee shares how she offers continued support to her Paris Olympic teammate after Games

American gymnast Suni Lee gas opened up about how she l supported Hezly Rivera during the Paris Olympics. Rivera was the youngest member of the five-woman team that cruised to gold at the 2024 Paris Games, alongside veterans Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey.

The team delivered a remarkable performance, clinching a fourth team gold, a strong comeback after settling for silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

On the recent Olympics podcast, Suni Lee spoke about the strong bond within the team, describing it as a sisterhood built over time. She explained that since Hezly Rivera is much younger, her transition into the intense pressures of elite gymnastics has been challenging.

Taking on the role of an older sister, Lee made it a priority to support Rivera as someone she could lean on.

“I think Hezly, just because she was so much younger, it was a lot harder for her, but I kind of made it like a priority to step up and be an older sister to her and somebody that she could lean on. And even now, I'm texting her before and after her meet,” Lee shared. (36:30 onwards)

Lee also revealed that her support has continued well beyond the Paris Olympics. She stays in close contact with Rivera, texting and FaceTiming her regularly around competitions. Lee acknowledged that Rivera is still learning how to manage the new pressures that come with elite athletic competition.

“We randomly FaceTime just because I think it is a very big transition for her, going from the Olympics to the tour, then dealing with social media, which she's never done before, and then having to go back and compete again and just act like everything’s normal. But also she has the pressure of being an Olympic gold medal champion, and I don't think she really knows how to navigate it yet. So, I’m trying to help her as much as possible and just let her know that she can always talk to me.”

Since the Paris Olympics, Hezly Rivera has competed in the US Classic and is currently competing at the US Gymnastics Championships, taking place from August 7 to August 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Hezly Rivera takes early lead at 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Hezly Rivera made an early statement by taking the lead in the senior women’s all-around competition on women Day 1 of U.S. Gymnastics Championships with a total score of 55.600.

The 17-year-old earned the top score on balance beam with a 14.350 and the second-highest score on floor exercise at 14.000. She scored 13.800 on vault and posted 13.450 on uneven bars.

