  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Most of us weren’t satisfied with our Tokyo performances" - Simone Biles gets real on what fueled Team USA’s golden run at Paris Olympics

"Most of us weren’t satisfied with our Tokyo performances" - Simone Biles gets real on what fueled Team USA’s golden run at Paris Olympics

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 09, 2025 13:55 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Simone Biles and Team USA at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

American gymnast Simone Biles made her feelings known on winning the gold medal in the team event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Biles, alongside Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera, represented Team USA in Paris and performed remarkably across all apparatuses to win the gold medal in the finals. This comes after they had to settle for the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Ad

Simone Biles is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Biles emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the sport when she won a gold medal in the all-around at the 2013 World Championships in Antwerp. She would go on to earn multiple accolades, including becoming the most decorated gymnast in history by winning 30 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals. She last competed at the Paris 2024 Games, where she added to her impressive tally by winning four medals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In an interview with Olympics.com, Biles reflected on the team event at Paris 2024 and how everyone was looking forward to it after missing out on the gold medal in Tokyo, leading to the entire team putting their best performance forward. She said: (15:10 onwards)

"I feel like athletically, besides Rio, that was like the next best, most exciting competition, because we were all so well prepared, physically and mentally, I feel like there was nothing that could have stopped us. One, because I feel like most of us weren't the most satisfied with our Tokyo performances, so that fueled us even more for team."
Ad
"But I feel like we were doing gymnastics as the little kids when we first started, and had the like, the passion for it. I feel like that's exactly what it was. You didn't see adults playing gymnastics. It was like, this is little Simone out there, little Suni, little Jordan. Like, this was our younger selves having a blast."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Simone Biles also discussed the possibility of competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. She previously said that to return to competition, something would have to genuinely excite her.

Simone Biles rocks stylish black outfit as she shares more glimpses of British Virgin Islands vacation

Simone Biles at the 2025 TIME100 Gala - Source: Getty
Simone Biles at the 2025 TIME100 Gala - Source: Getty

Simone Biles took to Instagram to share a few more glimpses of her time on vacation on the British Virgin Islands. She rocked a stylish black outfit, and asked for suggestions for her next getaway.

Ad
"Where to next? taking suggestions," she wrote in the caption.

Biles went on vacation with her friends, and enjoyed herself, as it appears her time on the Virgin Islands is coming to an end.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications