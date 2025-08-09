"Most of us weren’t satisfied with our Tokyo performances" - Simone Biles gets real on what fueled Team USA’s golden run at Paris Olympics

American gymnast Simone Biles made her feelings known on winning the gold medal in the team event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Biles, alongside Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera, represented Team USA in Paris and performed remarkably across all apparatuses to win the gold medal in the finals. This comes after they had to settle for the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.Simone Biles is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Biles emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the sport when she won a gold medal in the all-around at the 2013 World Championships in Antwerp. She would go on to earn multiple accolades, including becoming the most decorated gymnast in history by winning 30 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals. She last competed at the Paris 2024 Games, where she added to her impressive tally by winning four medals.In an interview with Olympics.com, Biles reflected on the team event at Paris 2024 and how everyone was looking forward to it after missing out on the gold medal in Tokyo, leading to the entire team putting their best performance forward. She said: (15:10 onwards)&quot;I feel like athletically, besides Rio, that was like the next best, most exciting competition, because we were all so well prepared, physically and mentally, I feel like there was nothing that could have stopped us. One, because I feel like most of us weren't the most satisfied with our Tokyo performances, so that fueled us even more for team.&quot;&quot;But I feel like we were doing gymnastics as the little kids when we first started, and had the like, the passion for it. I feel like that's exactly what it was. You didn't see adults playing gymnastics. It was like, this is little Simone out there, little Suni, little Jordan. Like, this was our younger selves having a blast.&quot;Simone Biles also discussed the possibility of competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. She previously said that to return to competition, something would have to genuinely excite her.Simone Biles rocks stylish black outfit as she shares more glimpses of British Virgin Islands vacationSimone Biles at the 2025 TIME100 Gala - Source: GettySimone Biles took to Instagram to share a few more glimpses of her time on vacation on the British Virgin Islands. She rocked a stylish black outfit, and asked for suggestions for her next getaway.&quot;Where to next? taking suggestions,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBiles went on vacation with her friends, and enjoyed herself, as it appears her time on the Virgin Islands is coming to an end.