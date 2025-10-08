"I had to make the hard decision" - Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold makes heartbreaking announcement amid dealing with health condition

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold recently made a heartbreaking announcement on her Instagram profile. The 20-year-old choreographer revealed that she wouldn't be participating in the upcoming DWTS Tour, which will be held after the 34th season of the dance reality show, Dancing with the Stars.

Arnold shared the news on her Instagram story. The choreographer also revealed that she had to make this tough decision due to her health condition. For the uninitiated, Arnold has been battling with severe Type 1 diabetes for a long time.

Arnold wrote in the status posted on her latest Instagram story,

"So sad I won't be on the DWTS tour this year Being on tour the last two years was seriously the most amazing experience ever. I've made the best memories and met the best people!!"

Screengrab of Rylee Arnold's Instagram story [Image Source : Rylee Arnold's Instagram]

The choreographer further added,

"This year I had to make the hard decision to sit it out and focus on my health, especially with managing my Type 1 diabetes, which can be tricky on the road. I'm gonna miss it SO much but I'll definitely be cheering everyone on and can't wait to come watch!!"

Rylee Arnold had previously participated in the DWTS Tour 2024-25, where her dance partner, Stephen Nedoroscik, also served as the co-host for the tour. She had to pull out before the final leg of the tour due to an ankle injury sustained midway.

When Stephen Nedoroscik cheered for Rylee Arnold during the current season of Dancing with the Stars

Stephen Nedoroscik cheers for Rylee Arnold during DWTS Season 34 [Image Source : Getty]

Double Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik recently cheered for his former dance partner, Rylee Arnold. The choreographer has teamed up with singer Scott Hoying for the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars.

Nedoroscik appealed to his followers on his Instagram story to vote for Rylee Arnold in large numbers. He wrote in the caption,

"So Good!!!! @scotthoying and @ryleearnold1 !!!! Vote 'Scott' to 21523!!!"

Nedoroscik previously made a visit to the studio organizing the DWTS show in Los Angeles alongside his girlfriend Tess McCracken in order to cheer for Rylee Arnold. An ecstatic Arnold mentioned in an interview with US Weekly,

"Steve is just the best. He came to the last little bit of our rehearsal a couple days ago and just hyped us up. He is genuinely so awesome. I miss him, and I’m just so grateful to have him back and to have such a good friend in him. When I see him, it’s just so fun and so exciting.”

Stephen Nedoroscik had teamed up with Rylee Arnold for the 33rd season of the Dancing with the Stars show. The duo waltzed their way to the grand finale, where they eventually finished fourth overall.

