Stephen Nedoroscik’s DWTS partner Rylee Arnold gets emotional over fan's adorable message after being inspired by her success despite type 1 diabetes

Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing With the Stars partner, Rylee Arnold, recently responded sweetly to one of her fans' heartfelt messages. The fan wrote about being inspired by Arnold's success despite the pro dancer suffering from type 1 diabetes.

Nedoroscik met Arnold during the 33rd season of DWTS, where they were partnered together and delivered stunning performances throughout the season. The duo also reached the finals; however, they couldn't secure a podium finish, finishing fourth. They reunited at the DWTS tour, which was cut short for Arnold, citing an ankle injury she sustained while rehearsing.

Both are currently busy in their respective careers. The gymnast is seemingly gearing up for competing in the 2025 US Championships, and Arnold is enjoying her off-season. Amid this, Arnold recently received an adorable message from one of her fans, who spoke about how inspiring the dancer's success is despite having type 1 diabetes.

The 19-year-old shared this message on her Instagram story that read:

"I just have to tell you that you are still one of very favorite people to watch videos of! In his world, all the type 1 diabetics he "knows" are doing huge, incredible things and living amazing lives and he gets to witness it regularly..."

"I just wanted to thank you for helping him believe nothing is impossible for him- and for helping me believe that too. We are so proud of you and always rooting for you!!❤️," it added.

Reacting to this sweet message, Arnold penned a heartwarming note that read:

"It's messages like these that just make my heart so happy🥹"

Rylee Arnold’s Instagram story (@ryleearnold1)

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 15, while she was in the middle of her dance season.

When Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, opened up about her Type 1 diabetes journey

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, once expressed her feelings about her type 1 diabetes journey, reflecting on all the adversities she faced. She uploaded several pictures of her DWTS memories, her picture in the hospital, and more, and penned a caption about how the disease had taught her so many things.

Opening up about her desire to become an inspiration to others, she wrote on Instagram in May 2024:

"It’s been three years since I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Although it was one of the hardest times in my life and one of the biggest learning curves for me, I’m incredibly grateful for the strength it has given me! I remember when I was first diagnosed I didn’t want my diagnosis to stop me from living my dreams and working hard for the things I wanted."

"Type 1 has taught me so much about myself and how I can also be a huge advocate to so many with Type 1 as well. I hope I can be an inspiration to so many of you and I just want you guys to know that nothing can ever stop you from achieving your dreams," she added.

Stephen Nedoroscik recently dropped a two-word message to Rylee Arnold's adorable note on the DWTS' 20th anniversary.

