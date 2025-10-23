"I might run one in my lifetime"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about following Femke Bol to compete in another event in the upcoming season

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about competing in another event in the upcoming track season. Her rival, Femke Bol, announced her decision to shift to the 800m for the upcoming season after winning the gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this year.

McLaughlin-Levrone went out of her comfort zone in the 2025 season and competed in a new set of events that included the 100m, 100m hurdles, as well as the 400m. She decided to opt for the 400m instead of the 400m hurdles for the World Championships and clinched the gold medal with a new American record.

As she hoped to push her limits even further, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone weighed in on competing in the 800m in an interview with Telegraph UK. The Olympic gold medalist shared that she wasn't sure about shifting to the middle distance; however, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed that she was inquisitive to know how she would perform in the event.

“I don’t know that you’ll ever find me stepping on the line for an 800. I might run one in my lifetime, I’d be curious to know what I would run, but I can’t even promise that," she said.

Moreover, McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about the experience of competing in a wide range of events and shared that if she decided to switch to another event, her coach, Bobby, would still be the perfect person to train her and help her prepare due to his holistic experience in track and field.

"I’ve felt 400 hurdle pain. I’ve felt 400 pain. I don’t even know what 800 pain feels like. I do love long jump. As a kid, that was probably my favourite event. I don’t know what the learning curve would be at this point, but I also know that Bobby coached Jackie [Joyner-Kersee] to the American record. So I’m like, ‘If anyone could get me ready, it would probably be him,'" she added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about her fear while competing

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competes in the relay at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about her fear while competing in an interview with Vanity Fair. The American athlete shared that she is afraid of not putting in her best performance every time she competes.

The Olympic gold medalist wanted to conclude her career without any regrets and hopes to look back at her journey with happiness and satisfaction.

"I'm afraid of not giving my best, and I always try to do it. I don't want to look back, look at my career and my life, and have regrets for not giving everything. I want to get out of every situation knowing that I am proud of what I have given," she said.

While she has taken a break after the 2025 season, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hopes to return to the track with a greater zeal and purpose to push her limits in 2026.

