"I don't mind being left out"- Sha'Carri Richardson sends strong message as she gears up for World Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson has sent out a strong message as she gears up for the upcoming World Championships. The 25-year-old sprinter will be representing the USA as the defending champion in the women's 100m.Richardson recently shared an inspirational quote on her Instagram story. The 25-year-old Olympic champion sprinter also uploaded a warmup selfie of herself on her Instagram profile.Richardson made her mindset clear in the Instagram story, as she shared the following quote,&quot;Keep me different God. I don't mind being left out&quot;Screengrab of Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story [Image Source : Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram]Sha'Carri Richardson previously displayed her newly designed nails on one of the Instagram stories. The Olympic champion sprinter flaunted her collection as she captioned the post as,&quot;Nail Cam. Trendsetter🙈🤫 Let them know Miss Kelly @kellyphan_nails&quot;Sha'Carri Richardson is looking to end her season on a perfect note at the World Championships, which shall be held at the National Stadium in Tokyo from September 13 onwards. Richardson was last seen in action at the Memorial van Damme aka the Brussels leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025. Though she was far from her best, Richardson managed to finish an impressive second in the 100m event, behind her teammate and Olympic medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.When Sha'Carri Richardson sent a strong message to her rivals ahead of the World ChampionshipsSha'Carri Richardson in action at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships [Image Source: Getty]Sha'Carri Richardson previously talked about her struggles ahead of the World Championships. In her conversation with the media after the USATF Nationals, the Olympic champion sprinter mentioned about her comeback as she said,&quot;I think so, I like to be a secret weapon. So, right now, finally just goes under the radar, but when it's time to hit, it's going to be a bang when you all will see my name.&quot;Sha'Carri Richardson didn't exactly have a great 2025 season to start with. With the lone exception of the Memorial van Damme meet, Richardson had average outings at whichever athletic meet she participated. However, the most forgettable experience turned out at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, where Richardson finished last amongst the nine runners in the women's 100m event, worse than her performance at the Diamond League finals held last year, where she finished eighth overall.Despite the setbacks, Richardson is hopeful of a strong comeback at the Tokyo World Championships. The Olympic champion sprinter had won three medals at the previous edition in Budapest, including gold medals in the 100m and the 4x100m relay event, as well as a bronze medal in the women's 200m event respectively.