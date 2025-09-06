"Trendsetter"- Sha'Carri Richardson shows off new nails ahead of the World Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson recently showed off her nails ahead of the upcoming World Championships. The event is scheduled to be held from September 13 to 21 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.
The American sprinter secured her spot in the championships after delivering an impressive performance at the Diamond League finals in Switzerland and is currently gearing up for the same. Amid the preparations, she recently flaunted her new nails by sharing a glimpse of them on her Instagram story. Uploading a boomerang of her polished nails, she called them 'trendsetter,' adding a caption that read:
"Nail Cam. Trendsetter🙈🤫 Let them know Miss Kelly @kellyphan_nails," wrote Sha'Carri Richardson.
Richardson has had a roller-coaster 2025 so far, considering her performances, as she opened her season with a fourth-place finish in the 100m dash at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix. Additionally, she couldn't compete in the 100m finals of the USATF Nationals after she was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault; however, she was released shortly after the arrest, as her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, refused to press charges against her.
Following this, she tried her hand at earning a spot on the US Team for the World Championships by competing in the 200m at the nationals; however, she fell short of advancing to the finals after earning a fourth-place finish in the heats.
Sha'Carri Richardson penned a heartfelt apology for boyfriend Christian Coleman
Shortly after videos of Sha'Carri Richardson's fight with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, went viral on social media, and she faced domestic violence allegations, the Olympian penned a heartfelt public apology for him on her social media. Revealing how impactful Coleman has been in her life, she revealed that the past trauma and pain got the better of her.
Expressing her love for him, she shared a sweet apology for him on her Instagram story, where she held herself accountable for her mistakes and wrote:
"I apologize to Christian. He came into my life & gave me more than a relationship, but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I've experienced in my past. Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but also give it. I love him, and to him I can't apologize enough. My apology should be as loud as my actions, honestly louder," Sha'Carri Richardson wrote.
Amid this ongoing controversy, Sha'Carri Richardson shared a cryptic message on social media, pointing towards the tough times she navigated in the past months.