Sha'Carri Richardson drops a cryptic message days after assault controversy with Christian Coleman 

Sha'Carri Richardson penned a cryptic message days after a controversy broke out after the video of her assaulting her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, went viral on the Internet. The American athlete was subsequently arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault, as per the reports obtained from the Port of Seattle Police Department.Richardson was released hours later, and Coleman refused to press charges against her. As the news of her arrest went viral on social media, Sha'Carri Richardson withdrew from the women's 100m after finishing second in her heat with a performance of 11.07s and decided to compete in the women's 200m in an attempt to seal a spot on the US Team for the upcoming World Championships. However, Richardson finished fourth in her heat and missed her chance to qualify for the finals.A week later, the Olympic gold medalist made an appearance at the Silesia Diamond League and competed in the women's 100m. She clocked 11.05s to finish sixth, raising questions about her form in the 2025 season. Richardson spoke about her form in a post-race interview and was confident about peaking at the right time in the season. The American athlete registered her first podium finish of 2025 at the Brussels Diamond League in the 100m with a performance of 11.08s.As she geared up for the upcoming World Athletics Championships, Sha'Carri Richardson shared a cryptic message on social media indicating her tough times in the past month.&quot;My truth will change history so leave me be,&quot; she wrote.Sha'Carri Richardson's apology to Christian ColemanSha'Carri Richardson competes in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: GettySha'Carri Richardson apologized to Christian Coleman publicly after the USATF National Championships. The American athlete opened up about the impact that Coleman had on her life and shared that she was affected by her past trauma and pain.Richardson expressed her love for Coleman and shared that she wanted to hold herself accountable for her mistakes.&quot;I apologize to Christian. He came into my life &amp; gave me more than a relationship, but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I've experienced in my past. Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but also give it. I love him, and to him I can't apologize enough. My apology should be as loud as my actions, honestly louder,&quot; she wrote.Furthermore, Richardson shared that she would not run away from taking responsibility for her actions and thanked her fans for holding her accountable.