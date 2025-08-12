  • home icon
  "I refuse to run away"- Sha'Carri Richardson breaks silence after arrest for reportedly assaulting Christian Coleman 

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Aug 12, 2025 04:27 GMT
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson spoke for the first time after she was arrested briefly for reportedly assaulting Christian Coleman. The Olympic gold medalist shared that she went through a lot of self-reflection and expressed that she was not running away from being accountable.

A major news breakout shook the track world during the US National Track and Field Championships after a video of Richardson shoving Christian Coleman at the airport went viral on the internet. As per reports from the Port of Seattle Police Department, Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested and registered for a fourth-degree domestic violence charge; however, Christian Coleman refused to press charges.

Sha'Carri Richardson broke her silence and spoke about the incident a week later. Without explicitly mentioning Christian Coleman, Richardson shared that she wanted to hold herself accountable for putting herself in a compromised situation with someone whom she had a deep care and affection for.

"More than anything, definitely, a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromised situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for, is what something that holding me accountable. I'm taking this time to not only see myself but also get a certain level of help that overall will truly reflect who I truly am in my heart and my spirit, and not allowing this moment but accepting this moment to be more," she said.
Moreover, she spoke to her fans and thanked them for their support and holding her accountable as well as motivating her to be her best self. Sha'Carri Richardson expressed her desire to face challenges head-on and refused to run away from them.

"And so, I really appreciate you all supporting me and showing up and even holding me accountable for being my best self. So, more than anything, I refuse to run away and face whatever comes head-on because everything on the other side is greater, but you've got to get through to get there," she added.
Sha'Carri Richardson breaks silence | Instagram@itsshacarri

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

