"Sha'Carri Richardson remains one of the most interesting personalities in track" – Fans react as American withdraws from USATF National

Fans expressed their reactions to Sha'Carri Richardson's withdrawal from both the 100m and 200m events of the USATF Championships 2025 in Eugene. The American sprinter competed in the first round of 100m on the first day of the competition, finishing second in her race and qualifying for the semis.

Despite her withdrawal, Richardson will have a place on the 100m team due to her status as a World Champion in the event. However, she doesn't have an automatic qualification in the 200m and therefore she will not be seen racing in this distance at Tokyo upon her withdrawal.

This withdrawal came amid reports of her arrest due to a domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, at the Seattle airport on July 27. One of the fans reacted to Richardson's withdrawal from the competition on X and shared that the tournament would be boring without a personality like hers.

"she remains one of the most interesting personalities in track. This championship is gonna be so damnn boring without her."

Jerome Burke @Ojburke LINK 😩 she remains one of the most interesting personalities in Track. This championship is gonna be so damn boring without her.

Another fan commented, stating that it's still early to predict her performance as the Worlds are still more than a month away. The fan remarked:

kawhi @kawhibernard LINK it's still early remember, worlds are all the way in september

Another fan remarked that he was eager to see Richardson's performance over the 200m distance at the Championships:

Khuwayne Linton @thekhuwayne LINK Sad to hear, I was very interested to see what she would do in the 200m.

Here are a few other reactions after Richardson's withdrawal:

"She can't go sub 11 so I don't blame her her fall off needs to be studied," wrote a fan.

"She has lost focus. Completely outside of her mind. She needs a reset, and a new coach," remarked another.

"I hope she is able to put it together. She got too much talent to not be at the top," posted another fan.

After Sha'Carri Richardson's withdrawal from the 100m, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden clinched the US National title. Kayla White and Aleia Hobbs were the 2nd and 3rd-place athletes in the race, who successfully made it to the 2025 World Championships.

Sha'Carri Richardson spoke about her progress in the season after running the 100m first round at USATF Nationals

Sha'Carri Richardson (Image via: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson shed light on her progress in the 2025 season moments after clinching second place in the 100m heats. Speaking in an interview, the 100m World champion stated that she was quite happy with the rate of her progress in terms of fitness.

Additionally, Richardson also expressed her happiness in being able to execute her plans successfully. She said:

"I am definitely am, getting healthier and more in sprint shape and just being able to come out here and just like I said, execute whate I've been practicing."

During the conversation, Sha'Carri Richardson also spoke about the injury that she faced back in February, which delayed her entire 2025 season and training schedules.

