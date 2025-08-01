"USA has been one of hardest teams to make" - Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on running Nationals without qualification pressure

Sha'Carri Richardson made her feelings known about competing at the USATF Track and Field Championships 2025 without any pressure of qualification. The American sprinter is the reigning 100m World Champion and thereby received an automatic qualification to the Tokyo event in September.

Despite this, Richardson is racing the 100m event in the US Nationals at Hayward Field and also registered an impressive run time in the first round on Thursday. Competing in the first heats of the event, Richardson clocked a season best 11.07 seconds to finish second and book her place in the next round. Kayla White finished ahead of her in 10.89 seconds.

Speaking about running the Nationals without any qualifying pressure in a post-match interview, Richardson shared that it's a relief for her to run in the competition without qualifying pressure. Additionally, she also mentioned that this race will also help her to physically prepare without pressure for the Tokyo event next month. She said (via Citius Mag, 00:38 onwards):

"I would definitely say USA has been one of the hardest teams to make. Of course, it's definitely kind of like a relief of pressure because I do have a bye. So, just going out and still having this time after this weekend to have time to be physically prepared and knowing this weekend that I just had to come out and run a complete race, so it feels good to not have that pressure and still be able to go to Tokyo."

In the next round of the 100m event, scheduled to take place on the second day (August 1) of the Championships, Sha'Carri Richardson can face the World lead holder, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who clocked a staggering 10.86 seconds in the first round.

Sha'carri Richardson hinted at a better speed at Hayward Field after disappointing Prefontaine Classic 2025

Sha'Carri Richardson shared that she will aim for a faster speed at Hayward Field next time after her disappointing results in the stadium during the 2025 Prefontaine Classic. Richardson finished 9th in the race, clocking 11.19 seconds.

Richardson shared that after the meeting, she is looking forward to working on her speed and endurance, and when she comes back, she will look to produce better results and be more confident. She said (via Wanda Diamond League):

"I will spending these next two weeks just working on speed endurance and knowing that when I come back here to the magic stadium, I'm going to be at my fullest, more confident and not executing just a healthy race but a speedy race too."

During the conversation, Sha'Carri Richardson also heaped praises on the fans at Hayward Field who cheer and respect her a lot every time she comes here for the meets.

