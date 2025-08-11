“I miss you all the time”- USWNT's Trinity Rodman pens unique birthday wish for teammate Sophia Wilson

Trinity Rodman and Sophia Wilson are two of the biggest talents the US Soccer team has seen over the past few years. Recently, Rodman extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to Wilson, penning a unique message for her teammate.

Rodman and Wilson, along with Mallory Swanson, established themselves as an incredible attacking trio during the 2024 Paris Olympics, nicknaming themselves ‘Triple Espresso’. Between the three of them, they scored nine goals at the Games, leading Team USA to a gold-medal finish.

Now, Trinity Rodman has proved just how tight knit the ‘Triple Espresso’ trio is. Taking to Instagram on August 10, she penned a heartfelt birthday wish of Sophia Wilson, writing,

“Happy birthday to this cutie pie. Love you so much and miss you all the time.”

In a separate story, Rodman shared a glimpse of Wilson giving her treatment and wrote,

“Thank u for giving me treatment when there were no slots left.

Since the Paris Olympics, Rodman and Wilson have not been seen in action together as the former dealt with a back injury, while the latter is expecting a child with her husband.

Trinity Rodman reflects on returning from her back injury

Rodman in action during the NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit game (Image Source: Getty)

Trinity Rodman has suffered from a recurring back injury over the course of her career. In April earlier this year, the 23-year-old stepped away from the field for a brief hiatus as she dealt with the effect of her injury.

Earlier this month, Rodman returned to action for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL. Speaking about her comeback, the soccer star told media,

"I'm still gonna be Trin. But, I think the way that I would throw my body around [before], maybe not. Maybe just being smarter about certain tackles, certain runs, certain 50-50s. I'm still gonna be intense, and I'm still gonna give it 100% all the time, but I think there's parts of my game where I need to save energy or adjust to certain tackles, and I think I've been doing a pretty good job with that so far coming back in training.”

Upon her return, Rodman scored the game-winning goal just minutes into her entry onto the field. After the game, the youngster reflected on her goal, saying,

“That was the hardest thing I’ve had to go through with the injury and everything. Being back, especially at the home stadium with the crowd behind me, scoring a goal like that. You saw I buried it; I was not going to miss it. I’m just really happy to be back. I miss the team., I miss doing what I love.”

Up next, Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit are set to return to action on August 16. The team will take on Racing Louisville at the Audi Field.

