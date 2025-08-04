"He was a weirdo": Trinity Rodman once admitted her fashion taste doesn’t match dad Dennis Rodman’s wild looks

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman is famous for his bold hairstyles and eccentric fashion sense. However, his daughter, Trinity Rodman, once admitted that her fashion choices are far more toned down and don’t quite match her dad’s wild looks.
In an interview with Fubo Sports in February 2021, NWSL star Trinity opened up about her fashion choices when asked if she drew any inspiration from her father.
"He was a weirdo," she said (1:22 onwards). "Yeah. I don’t know — my style and everything’s pretty chill for the most part. I’m not afraid to wear a bunch of weird stuff, but I’m just pretty chill overall.
"I think as I get older, I’ll find more of my own style and maybe get a little more creative, wear more than just black and white. But yeah, I definitely don’t dress as extravagantly as he does."
Though his daughter never took fashion cues from him, Dennis Rodman built a reputation for breaking the mold with his bold style. From wild prints to edgy accessories, he was never afraid to push boundaries and even wore a wedding dress to promote his book "Bad As I Wanna Be."
In a chat with GQ Sports in November 2021, Rodman opened up about where that freedom came from. Growing up with his sisters, he said, helped him feel at ease in women’s clothing and gave him the confidence to embrace an unapologetically unique fashion identity.
"I didn’t have no brothers. No father. I hung out with my sisters all the time, and they was just trying to make me dress up," he said. "I guess it kind of made me have a sense of awareness of, like, man, I used to dress like this as a kid. Wearing a dress made me feel good."
Trinity Rodman calls out Wimbledon broadcast for misnaming her and mentioning Dennis Rodman
Trinity Rodman was in the stands at Wimbledon on July 7, supporting her boyfriend, Ben Shelton. However, Rodman's mood took a turn when commentators repeatedly called her "Tiffany" and mentioned her estranged father, Dennis Rodman, multiple times.
The NWSL star expressed her frustration that the focus should have been on Shelton and not her estranged father.
"For those who don’t know … my name is TRINITY not Tiffany 😂😂,." she wrote. "Also, for Ben’s matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad… my dad’s not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you."
Trinity Rodman hasn’t shied away from speaking about her distant relationship with her father, and her latest reaction served as another reminder of that complicated history.
