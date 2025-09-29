"I now have two herniated discs"- Vito Arujau opens up about undergoing surgery after dealing with injury for extended period of time

Vito Arujau opened up about undergoing surgery, revealing the issues he has been facing around his neck for the last two years. The American also revealed how he got the injury and how it affected his collegiate career.Arujau's latest appearance on the mat was during the Final X on July 14, where he competed against high school wrestler Jax Forrest, who prevailed over him in the 61kg category, earning a spot in the US World Team. Days after this loss, the 2023 world champion has once again become the talk of the wrestling community after he opened up about his upcoming surgery, which will take place on September 29, 2025.Taking to his Instagram handle, Arujau uploaded a video, opening up about the news of his surgery, revealing that he has been dealing with neck injuries since 2023. He said that it has now started to cause stingers down his arms and was also the main reason why he was out for most of his collegiate season.&quot;I am getting surgery in less than 12 hours. Here's why. For the past two years now, I've been dealing with some neck injuries. At this point, I now have two herniated discs in my neck causing stingers down both arms. This issue started all the way back in 2023. That's what took me out from most of my college season. Earlier again this year coming back from my hand surgery, I herniated another disc in my neck. My injury earlier this year is ultimately what had me push off my wrestle off in case you guys were wondering,&quot; said Vito Arujau.Arujau further expressed about things he has tried to recover, adding:&quot;At this point I've tried PT. I've tried taking extended periods of time off the mat and nothing's really worked for me, so, now I'm seeking out some medical intervention so that's what's led me out here to Monterey California and yeah, I'm getting surgery tomorrow. I'll be sure to try to document the whole thing and kinda keep you guys updated with what's going on with me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 2024, Arujau clinched the NCAA title for the second time after trouncing one of the prominent wrestlers, Daton Fix, in the 133-pound category.When Vito Arujau made his feelings known about Daton Fix after the NCAA win in 2024Last year, Vito Arujau won his second NCAA title after getting the better of Daton Fix in the 133-pound category, claiming a remarkable 5-3 victory. Following this match, the NCAA champion sat for a press conference, where he was asked about his thoughts ahead of the clash.Revealing that he was 'nervous' ahead of the match, Arujau sang praises of his opponent, Fix, stating that he was a really 'good wrestler.' “I was nervous before that match. I know everyone was saying beforehand that Daton should lose just because he has to. But no. He doesn’t have to. He’s a really good, a really, really good wrestler,&quot; said Vito Arujau, as quoted by the O'Colly.On the other hand, Fix expressed disappointment over his loss against Vito Arujau, stating that this wasn't the outcome he wanted. He said that he wrestled hard, but it didn't turn out enough for him to win.