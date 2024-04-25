"I would pay to see this"- Fans react to Chris Gayle Challenging Usain Bolt to a 100m race

Usain Bolt recently got challenged by legendary cricket player Chris Gayle to a 100m dash. This comes after Bolt bowled out Gayle in a cricket match which is publicly available on YouTube.

Usain Bolt has very much been a part of the sporting world since he retired from professional track and field in 2017. Since then, he explored football for a brief period. Bolt has been very vocal about his love of cricket as the sport is very popular in Jamaica.

The legendary sprinter has been named as the brand ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which will be held in the USA and the West Indies from June 1 to 29, 2024. In one of the promotional videos which featured both Bolt and Gayle engaging in hilarious banter. Bolt recalled dismissing Chris Gayle in a cricket game. Countering that, the West Indian athlete challenged Bolt to a 100m dash and vowed to defeat him.

Their hilarious banter took the Internet by storm and fans were quick to react to it. They voiced their opinion on the funny banter between the two sporting legends as the cricket world turns towards the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 later this year.

"I would pay to see this," wrote a fan.

Eager for an incredible showdown, fans hoped to see them race against each other.

"I would pay money, just to see this race. Because someone ago drappp haha," chimed in another.

"I cannot with u two!!! Hurry up and bring on di race!!!!," tweeted a fan.

Here are some more fan reactions :

"Come on Usain,you can't do a man like that Chris teeth will definitely fall by the 50m mark, he cant run lol," tweeted a fan.

"Make it happen. All Usain will see is a lot of dust," chimed in another.

"Wow this is some top quality banter," wrote a fan.

Usain Bolt opens on being the brand ambassador of the T20 World Cup

Usain Bolt during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Red Carpet

Usain Bolt is a staunch supporter of cricket and has played the sport since childhood. The legendary sprinter wanted to become a cricket player before turning his focus entirely to track and field.

In a media release, Bolt opened up about being named brand ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup.

“I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart,” he said.

Furthermore, with great competitions ahead with the Olympic games and the cricket World Cup, it would be an exciting season for sports fans.