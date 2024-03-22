"I am here to prove that race was a fluke"- Noah Lyles opens up on missing gold at Tokyo as he targets 4 medal win at Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles is one of the most promising probable podium finishers at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games in 2024. The American athlete showed great potential and was one of the favorites to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. However, Lyles stood third in the 200m in Tokyo.

Noah Lyles has been constantly improving his performances over the years. Ever since the Olympic games in Tokyo, the American athlete has left no stone unturned in asserting dominance on the circuit.

Noah Lyles has repeatedly put forward some of the fastest 200m times every year since 2021. At the 2022 World Championships which were held in Eugene, Oregon, Lyles clocked 19.31s in the 200m which was the third fastest time ever recorded in the event after the legendary sprinters Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake.

Noah Lyles started the 2024 Olympic season with great momentum and clinched the gold medal at the USATF Indoor Championships in the 60m. Speaking to CNN Lyles opened up on his ambitions ahead of the Olympic games and furthermore spoke about his appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I feel that after Tokyo I just had that fire and it has increased my drive that much more. Everybody could see that wasn't my goal and that I had way more to give and I have been able to do that for the last three years and I am now going to Paris saying hey, not only am I here to prove that race was a fluke but I got more races and I got more events and I am coming after more than just one event," he said.

Noah Lyles' ambition for the Tokyo Olympics

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

Noah Lyles has always been very vocal about the fact that he wishes to match Usain Bolt's record of winning three gold medals at the Olympics. His dream of winning three gold medals in an international competition became a reality at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Lyles clinched the gold medal in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. He further expressed his desire to participate in the 4x400m relay to take his medal count up to four in an interview earlier this year.

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records,” he said.

His participation in the 4x400m relay at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow created a lot of controversy. However, the World Champion remains focused on his goal of qualifying for all four events at the upcoming Olympic trials in June.