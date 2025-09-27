“I have really bad first two days of my period, crippling pain” - Tara Davis-Woodhall braves struggles and reflects after maiden Worlds title

Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about the struggles she navigated just ahead of the 2025 World Championships. She spoke about how she handled her period cramps, hours before the qualifying round of the tournament.
Davis-Woodhall produced an impressive performance at the World Championships on September 14, competing in the long jump final. She solidified her legacy in the event by standing atop the podium after taking a massive leap of 7.13m in her fourth attempt. She kicked off the event with a good start as she jumped a remarkable 7.08m mark in her very first attempt.
The second and third positions were clinched by Malaika Mihambo and Natalia Linares, who registered jumps of 6.99m and 6.92m, respectively. However, this journey of winning her maiden World Champion title wasn't easy for Davis-Woodhall, as she got her period just before the qualifiers.
Opening up about this, she revealed the struggles she faced and how she overcame them to compete at the event in her recent conversation with NBC Sports.
“I have a really, really, really bad first two days of my period. Um, crippling crippling pain… It came on the morning of qualifying rounds at like 4:00 a.m. And I was hunched over crying… But my doctor came by. He did some working acupuncture medicine, Chinese medicine to like calm down my uterus," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.
She added:
“So we did some acupuncture, we did some lasering, and I feel like we've kind of figured out the method of how to perfect Tara's cycle. Honestly, it's not the first time this has happened. It happened at Olympic trials morning."
The long jump champion recently shared glimpses of her time at the World Championships on her Instagram handle.
Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about her aim to gain more recognition for her sport
Tara Davis-Woodhall recently sat for a conversation with 'A Touch More', where she made her feelings known about her aim to bring more recognition to the sport. Revealing the struggles she and her husband face to gain coverage of their events, she said that they have to carry their own videographer to record their performances in an enhanced manner.
Along with this, she spoke about the attention that long jump deserves, stating that it must get the same recognition as other sports.
"It was a big shift in mind to think of what more can I do for the sport? What more do I want as an individual for my own success, and honestly, I have figured out that I just want to be the best long jumper that there ever was. The world record has been standing since the 1980s, and one of my missions is to take that record down and then just to bring more eyes to the sport," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.
She added:
"I want the long jump to change in particular. I feel like we deserve the spotlight just as the other events."
Earlier this year, Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about her therapist's advice to deal with nervousness before competing.