  " I see you" - Trinity Rodman shines in latest Adidas collection while awaiting highly anticipated comeback

" I see you" - Trinity Rodman shines in latest Adidas collection while awaiting highly anticipated comeback

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Jul 27, 2025 01:46 GMT
Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty
Trinity Rodman at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. (Source: Getty)

Amid her unplanned break from the sport due to injury, Trinity Rodman was seen enjoying herself in a collaboration with Adidas and Dick's Sporting Goods. Rodman has been navigating a difficult back injury since the beginning of her NWSL career.

During a faceoff against the Kansas City Current last year, the Washington Spirit forward was seen being carried off the field on a wheelchair. She was forced to not participate in the Washington Spirit's matches and training activities for an indefinite period. However, showing her great resilience, Rodman competed for the team against Orlando Pride.

Rodman was last seen playing for the USWNT in April 2025, where the team locked horns against Brazil. Following this appearance, she was indefinitely ruled out by the Washington Spirit as her back issues persisted. Rodman was recently seen making an appearance in Adidas' latest collection in collaboration with Dick's Sporting Goods.

The American professional soccer player is seen grooving to music while donning chic athleisure wear. Rodman is sporting a white Adidas t-shirt along with a leopard-print jacket and black trousers. She paired the look with white sneakers and minimal jewelry. While dancing to the beat, Rodman is expressing a sassy and supportive message.

"Ok girl, I see you."
She is poised to make her return for the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in Washington, DC.

Trinity Rodman opens up on her post-soccer life

Trinity Rodman at The Championships Wimbledon 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)
Trinity Rodman at The Championships Wimbledon 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Trinity Rodman competed at the 2024 Paris Games and helped the team win a gold medal with three goals and one assist. She appeared on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast on March 7, 2025, and opened up about how she wants to be remembered post her soccer career.

"I don't want soccer to be my entire bane of existence...It won’t help me in the long run and I will feel like I lack purpose once I’m done playing. I want to be the athlete that brought the fun to sport. I don’t want to be the one that scored a thousand goals, I don’t need to be the best athlete. I want them to be like she was a great athlete, but she also made it fun to watch and be a part of." (1:00.00 onwards)
Amid her break from the sport, Trinity Rodman was seen cheering for her boyfriend Ben Shelton at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
